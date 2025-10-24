Natalia Augustine Joins Shumaker, Strengthening Financial Services Litigation Practice 

Natalia’s addition further demonstrates Shumaker’s ongoing commitment to advocating for clients doing business in the constantly evolving financial services industry.

SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker welcomes Associate Natalia Augustine to its Sarasota office, where she is a member of a specialized team of attorneys who represent clients in high-stakes financial services litigation.

With a passion for financial advocacy that blossomed during her undergraduate education, Natalia is no stranger to this industry. Prior to attending law school, she assisted ultra-high-net-worth individuals with their banking needs as a part of her work in wealth department of the largest financial institution in Canada. This role equipped Natalia with a detailed knowledge of complex financial situations, enabling her to navigate her clients’ business disputes with insight and precision.

“Natalia’s industry experience and aptitude for navigating complex legal situations position her to be a valuable resource for our clients,” said Michael Taaffe, Shumaker Partner, Litigation & Disputes Regional Service Line Leader, and Financial Services Industry Sector Chair. “As we look to expand our services to meet increasing demand, Natalia will help us continue to provide knowledgeable and timely counsel to our clients.”

Natalia’s addition further demonstrates Shumaker’s ongoing commitment to advocating for clients doing business in the constantly evolving financial services industry.

Shumaker’s Financial Services Litigation team protects clients’ interests and reputations in high-stakes disputes and before regulators. We pair aggressive advocacy with industry insight, offering full-service support across litigation, compliance, employment, transactions, and strategic broker-dealer growth.

