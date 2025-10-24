Shumaker’s Intellectual Property Service Line Continues Growth with Addition of Marshall J. Adkins 

With Marshall’s addition, Shumaker continues building a robust Intellectual Property Service Line designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses in today’s innovation-driven world.

CHARLOTTE, NC – Shumaker is pleased to announce that Marshall J. Adkins has joined its growing Intellectual Property (IP) team as an associate. Marshall represents clients in a wide variety of trademark, patent, and copyright law disputes, adding depth to Shumaker’s full-service IP capabilities.

A graduate of Wake Forest University School of Law, Marshall gained hands-on experience as a student practitioner in the school’s Intellectual Property Clinic, where he represented clients before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). He also spent a summer as a Shumaker Summer Associate in the firm’s Charlotte office, furthering his commitment to helping businesses protect and defend their most valuable assets.

“Marshall brings both enthusiasm and legal acumen to our IP practice, and we’re excited to see the impact he will have on our clients,” said Patrick Horne, Partner and Intellectual Property National Service Line Leader at Shumaker. “IP is central to business strategy, and having talented attorneys like Marshall on our team ensures that our clients are well positioned to protect their ideas and brands to fuel growth and long-term success.”

With Marshall’s addition, Shumaker continues building a robust Intellectual Property Service Line designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses in today’s innovation-driven world.

