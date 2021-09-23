Nationwide Kale Recall Expands, Now Includes Kroger Brand

Kroger is joining a multi-state kale recall amid listeria concerns.
Last week, a recall was issued for certain packages of kale from Baker Farms. Now, that recall is being expanded to now include certain Kroger brand 16-ounce bags of the leafy greens because they may be contaminated with Listeria. The worry is that some consumers may have the product in their homes because the ‘Best-by’ date has not yet passed.
For now, consumers who have the products should not eat them and should either throw them away or return them for a refund. According to the recall notice, the affected products were distributed to Kroger stores in the following states: Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee. The product details are as follows:
- 16-ounce bag of Kroger branded kale
- Product UPC: 11110-18170
- BEST BY: 09-18-2021
Fortunately, there have been no reported illnesses linked to the consumption of these kale products.
Last week, the following products from Baker Farms were recalled:
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Production
Code
|BEST BY
|Baker Farms Kale
|1 lb
|8 13098 02001 6
|107020-21832
|09-18-2021
|Kroger Kale
|1 lb
|0 11110 18170 1
|107020-21832
|09-18-2021
|SEG Grocers Kale
|1 lb
|0 38259 11482 7
|107020-21832
|09-18-2021
Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious illnesses, though. Young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and anyone with a weakened immune system are most vulnerable to infection. Symptoms may include the following: high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.
