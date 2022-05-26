Nationwide Jif Peanut Butter Recall Expands to Include Candy and Other Snacks Amid Salmonella Fears

The Jif peanut butter recall was recently expanded to include candy and other snacks.

If you’re a peanut butter fan, listen up! Earlier this month, the J.M. Smucker Co. announced a recall for multiple types of Jif brand peanut butter over Salmonella concerns. The recall includes creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced-fat products distributed to retailers across the U.S. and Canada. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the outbreak strain “was found in a J.M. Smucker plant in Lexington, Kentucky.”

The recall doesn’t just include containers of peanut butter anymore, though. Just this week, candy, trail mix, and other snacks “made with recalled Jif peanut butter has been added” to the recall and are being pulled from store shelves and vending machines across the country. The expanded recall comes as federal health officials continue to investigate “a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.”

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a public safety alert that claimed that “at least 14 people from 12 states had been infected, with two hospitalized.” The announcement further stated:

“Four of five people interviewed reported eating different types of Jif brand peanut butter before getting sick…This product has a very long shelf life, so be sure to check any Jif peanut butter you have at home to make sure it has not been recalled.”

Salmonella can cause serious, sometimes fatal illnesses. Symptoms may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. It is especially dangerous for pregnant women, children, the elderly, and anyone with a compromised immune system.

