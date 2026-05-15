New 8am™ Platform Enhancements Bring Faster Payments and Greater Financial Control to Professional Service Firms

AUSTIN, TX — 8am ™, the professional business platform purpose-built for the needs of legal, accounting, and client-focused professionals, announced new enhancements that give firms faster access to earned revenue and greater control over how it’s managed. With guaranteed next-day payments now available across all 8am payment solutions including 8am LawPay and 8am CPACharge , alongside capabilities that streamline billing and improve visibility into financial performance, customers can move from invoice to usable capital faster and operate with more predictability.

“Our customers work hard for every dollar. When they get paid, they should be able to access that money without delay,” said Leslie Witt, Chief Product Officer, 8am. “With next-day payments, firms can count on funds hitting their account the very next morning, ready to be put to work. Combined with enhanced visibility into billing, expenses, and trust activity, we’re giving firms everything they need to manage their finances in one place and turn cash flow from a business constraint into a growth driver.”

Research shows that 88% of small businesses face cash flow disruption, often driven by lengthy invoice settlement times, fragmented payment methods, and manual reconciliation processes. At the same time, 52% of SMBs now view payment systems as strategic assets, signaling a shift toward modern, integrated financial operations. 8am’s latest enhancements meet this need, providing firms with a more connected financial foundation to manage payments, reduce delays, and improve visibility into revenue.

Faster, More Predictable Access to Revenue with Next-Day Payments

The expansion of next-day payments makes guaranteed next-business-day deposits the new standard across all 8am payment solutions. Notably, 8am is the only legal payments provider that guarantees next-business-day funding for credit card transactions at no added cost. Built on the same trusted PCI-compliant platform firms already rely on, this enhancement reduces delays in receiving funds, improves cash flow predictability, and eliminates the administrative workarounds often required with traditional payment timelines. Instead of waiting for revenue to clear, firms gain faster access to the capital they’ve already earned.

Real-Time Visibility and Control Across Payments and Expenses

New, modernized dashboards and customizable reports give firms a live view of billing, payments, and trust activity directly within 8am MyCase . Additionally, with 8am Smart Spend extending that visibility to firm and case expenses through automated tracking and management, 8am delivers a unified view of every dollar earned and spent from a single, reliable source of truth. This results in greater clarity, stronger oversight, and the financial intelligence firms need to make informed business decisions.

Complex Billing Simplified with Elite 3E Integration

Through a new integration between 8am LawPay and financial and practice management platform Elite 3E, firms can easily manage invoices involving multiple parties. With multi-payor functionality, payments can now be split, collected, and tracked directly within existing systems, reducing manual effort, accelerating collections, and simplifying reconciliation. By removing this friction from complex billing workflows, firms can capture revenue that would otherwise sit waiting.

What 8am Customers are Saying About Next-Day Payments

Jim Tombor, Partner, Perisho Tombor Brown PC: “We used to wait 2-3 days – or sometimes longer – for funds to settle, which created friction around cash flow planning and meant we had to be pretty conservative with how we managed working capital. 8am’s next-day payments allow us to always know when funds are hitting, taking the guesswork out of planning around payroll and expenses. It gives us a lot more flexibility to reinvest in the business – whether that’s hiring, technology, or taking on clients.”

Vanessa Cruz, Tax Advisor, Cruz Tax & Associates: “It has been an amazing experience. Business funds were deposited the next business day, making it easier to be able to do the jobs that require payment for my clients.”

Tamida Staggers, Owner & CEO, Tamida’s Taxes, LLC: “You get paid faster and more consistently without chasing clients. That’s it. That’s the money right there.”

Together, these capabilities provide firms with a connected and reliable way to manage revenue throughout the full payment lifecycle from settlement to reconciliation. By eliminating payment delays, increasing visibility, and simplifying financial workflows, 8am helps firms quickly turn pending revenue into the working capital they need to grow with confidence.

Learn more about how 8am is helping firms build economic resilience here .

About 8am