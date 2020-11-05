NJ Firm, Bertone Piccini, Announces 3 New Hires, Launches Family Law Division

Thomas R. McConnell, Charles J. Harriman and Owen Lipnick join growing Bergen County, N.J.-based team.

Bertone Piccini LLP, a boutique law firm based in Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., announced the hiring of three new attorneys: Thomas R. McConnell, Charles J. Harriman and Owen Lipnick, each of whom will be “Of Counsel” at the firm. Bertone Piccini also announced the launch of its family law practice, including focus areas such as divorce, custody, child support, domestic violence and more. The practice will be led by McConnell, who has been named an “N.J. Super Lawyer” five times consecutively (2016-20).

“We cannot be happier with the new talent joining our team at Bertone Piccini. Together, Tom, Owen and Charles bring decades of legal experience to their new roles – ranging from family law to litigation, commercial real estate and corporate matters,” said Jeremy S. Piccini, founding partner. “This is truly a testament to our reputation and ongoing growth – and also comes on the heels of an exciting new-partner announcement in late-2019.”

McConnell, who received his juris doctorate from Seton Hall University School of Law, handles a variety of family law-related matters, including divorce, custody, adoptions, domestic violence, child support, pre-nuptial and mid-marital agreements, appeals, palimony and dissolution of civil unions. He also serves as a barrister in the Barry I. Croland Family Law Inn of Court, assisting newly-admitted-to-practice attorneys, and volunteers time to the Bergen County Alternatives to Domestic Violence Program, representing victims of domestic violence, among other pursuits.

“I am very excited to be a fundamental part of Bertone Piccini’s growth by establishing its family law division. The firm has established a reputation for client service,” said McConnell. “The practice of family law is very distinct from all other areas. The attorney-client relationship is complex and the clients’ needs can change frequently. I pride myself on being able to adapt accordingly.”

Lipnick, who earned his juris doctorate from George Washington University, has more than 20 years of experience representing clients in an array of commercial, banking, consumer finance, bankruptcy, real estate, insurance, employment, construction, telecommunication and corporate matters. His clients have ranged from both large and small, including financial institutions, real estate developers and other large entities, as well as individuals involved in shareholder disputes.

Lipnick also has experience as an in-house attorney and served as assistant general counsel and vice president of JPMorgan Chase Bank, where he helped direct and manage the bank’s mortgage litigation across the country, principally its appellate litigation. Active in the community, Lipnick is also the current Finance Committee chair and former vice president of the Unity Charter School Board of Trustees (Morristown, N.J.).

“Bertone Piccini has solidified itself as one of northern New Jersey’s leading law firms, with a wealth of experience in corporate, financial and real estate matters, where much of my experience lies,” said Lipnick. “I’m excited to join this ever-growing team and look forward to the dynamic work ahead – including building relationships with new and existing clients.”

Harriman earned his juris doctorate at Seton Hall University School of Law in 1979 and has almost 40 years of legal experience focused on transactional work within real estate and corporate areas (e.g., negotiation of commercial leases and loans, contracts and licenses). He has represented business enterprises with annual revenue between $10-200 million, including family businesses. His previous work has included negotiating hundreds of retail leases in malls around the country, representing tenants and landlords for FedEx retail stores and delivery centers, representing landlord and tenants in negotiating surgi-centers and medical offices in multi-tenant properties, serving as outside general counsel to the country’s largest distributor of hydrochloric acid (to industrial users and “frackers” in Texas), and more.

Since its founding in 2010 by Grace C. Bertone and Jeremy S. Piccini, the firm has expanded to include 13 attorneys, with practice areas including commercial real estate, corporate and business transactions, litigation, employment, estate planning, family law and more. This month, the firm also hired a new commercial paralegal, Karen Steadman, who will bolster Bertone Piccini’s commercial banking and commercial real estate practices.

Bertone Piccini LLP is certified by the State of New Jersey as a Women Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), by the State Department of Transportation as a Disadvantaged Business Entity (DBE), by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a WBE, and by the National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF). This month, the firm will also launch an interactive, user-friendly new website. Visit Bertone Piccini online at: www.BertonePiccini.com.

About Bertone Piccini

Based in Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., Bertone Piccini opened in 2010 and has grown into practice areas including business transactions, commercial real estate (including land use and redevelopment), litigation, employment, estate planning, family law and more. The firm’s primary mission is to provide high-quality, creative, practical and effective legal advice to individuals and businesses alike. The firm strives to serve as the primary resource and partner in all aspects of clients’ business growth and development. Bertone Piccini believes in working hard for the success of its clients and the firm, through encouraging an entrepreneurial approach in development and in attracting, developing and retaining exceptional professionals. For more information, head to www.bertonepiccini.com.