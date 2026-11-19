Ohio scientists identify a new synthetic opioid appearing in illicit drugs, raising overdose concerns.

Forensic scientists in Ohio have identified a powerful synthetic opioid that is beginning to appear in the state’s illegal drug supply, raising concerns among researchers about the risks posed by substances that are poorly understood. The drug, known as cyclorphine, belongs to a newer group of synthetic opioids called cyclorphine. Scientists at the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s laboratory in Bowling Green identified the substance after an unusual test result led them to question an initial computer-generated match.

The discovery began in 2025, when forensic scientist Carollynn Judge was examining evidence submitted to the laboratory by law enforcement. The lab’s testing software had matched an unknown substance to a known chemical reference. However, Judge noticed that the results did not fully support the identification. Rather than accept the computer’s initial finding, she examined the data more closely and compared it with available chemical reference standards. Her additional work led to the identification of cyclorphine, which had not previously been reported in Ohio’s illegal drug supply.

Although identifying a previously unreported substance was an important scientific finding, the circumstances surrounding the sample were disturbing. The evidence came from an investigation involving a man who believed he had purchased Xanax. Instead, the substance he took contained fentanyl, xylazine and cyclorphine.

The man experienced an overdose and needed several doses of naloxone, commonly sold under the brand name Narcan, before he recovered. Because the sample contained three different substances, researchers cannot determine how much cyclorphine contributed to the medical emergency. That uncertainty is one of the concerns facing scientists. Dr. Jon Sprague, who directs science and research for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and serves as an eminent scholar at Bowling Green State University, said researchers still lack basic information about cyclorphine. They do not yet have a clear understanding of its strength, how long its effects last or how the body processes it.

Since July 2025, the Ohio crime lab has identified cyclorphine in more than 50 submitted items. Scientists have also found at least four other substances belonging to the same chemical family. One related compound appeared in evidence connected to an overdose death investigation in Ottawa County. Lab officials say these drugs have been found in both pills and powders. Related synthetic opioids have also appeared in products sold through some smoke and vape shops. Many people taking these substances may have no idea what they contain, making the changing drug supply particularly difficult to monitor.

The chemistry behind cyclorphine is not entirely new. According to Sprague, the compounds originated in pharmaceutical research during the 1960s. They were patented but never developed into products for commercial sale. Decades later, substances based on that older research are appearing in drug evidence. Researchers say this pattern resembles earlier changes in the illegal opioid market. When authorities identify and regulate certain synthetic drugs, manufacturers may change their chemical structures to create new compounds. Similar developments have occurred with fentanyl-related substances and another group of synthetic opioids known as nitazenes.

The problem is that a new compound can reach the illegal market before scientists have enough information to understand its effects. Researchers may not know how powerful a synthetic opioid is, how long it stays in the body or what medical treatment may be needed in an emergency. Ohio’s crime laboratory is sharing its findings with law enforcement agencies, public health officials and forensic laboratories around the country. Its partnership with Bowling Green State University also gives scientists an opportunity to investigate unfamiliar substances and study their possible effects.

Officials say cyclorphine has not yet appeared in large numbers compared with other dangerous opioids. Still, they are concerned about how quickly new compounds can enter the drug supply. By examining older patents and scientific research, researchers hope to identify substances that could emerge before they become a wider public health problem.

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