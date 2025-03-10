Oklahoma’s Kratom Market Faces Safety Concerns

Illegal kratom products in Oklahoma pose health risks due to weak enforcement.

A recent investigation by the Global Kratom Coalition has uncovered that many kratom products sold in Oklahoma contain illegal levels of 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH), a substance that, when concentrated, acts like a synthetic opioid. This raises serious concerns about consumer safety and the regulation of the kratom market in the state.

Kratom is a plant-based supplement used for its stimulant and pain-relieving properties. Oklahoma law caps the amount of 7-OH in kratom products at 1% of the total alkaloid content. However, a review found that at least 30 stores statewide, including 10 in Tulsa, were selling products with levels far above this limit. Some contained as much as 92% 7-OH, making them much more potent and dangerous than allowed under the law.

Matthew Lowe from the Global Kratom Coalition explained that certain manufacturers are chemically altering kratom market extracts to increase 7-OH levels. These enhanced products are then mislabeled and sold as regular kratom, deceiving both customers and retailers. Lowe noted that many people consuming these products have no idea they are ingesting something much stronger than natural kratom. He warned that such modifications essentially turn these products into opioids, increasing the risk of dependency, severe side effects, and long-term health issues.

One of the biggest dangers of the synthetic kratom market is the product’s impact on mental and physical health. Excessive 7-OH levels have been linked to addiction, liver damage, and psychological problems. Many store owners are unknowingly selling these substances, unaware that what they’re stocking is not traditional kratom. Lowe pointed out that distributors are misleading retailers, passing off these altered products as natural kratom when, in reality, they are something entirely different.

Oklahoma law does provide a framework for regulating kratom, but enforcement has been weak. Authorities have the power to request lab testing from vendors and take action against those selling illegal products, but little has been done to remove them from shelves. Lowe stated that despite the law being in place, there is little fear among sellers of facing consequences, as there have been no major enforcement efforts to curb the sale of these synthetic kratom products.

Scientific studies confirm that 7-OH, in high concentrations, behaves just like an opioid. In fact, it can be up to 22 times stronger than morphine. This means that consumers who believe they are using a natural supplement may actually be taking something far more potent, with a much higher risk of addiction and overdose.

Without stronger action from state authorities, these synthetic kratom products will likely continue to be sold across Oklahoma. Consumers must be vigilant about what they are purchasing, and retailers should demand transparency from their suppliers. Until real steps are taken to enforce existing laws, Oklahoma could face a growing problem of dependency and health complications caused by mislabeled and dangerously potent kratom products.

To better protect the public, stronger oversight is necessary. More frequent testing of kratom products, increased penalties for those selling illegal substances, and education for both consumers and retailers could help reduce the risk posed by these synthetic kratom products. Without these measures, Oklahoma residents remain at risk of unknowingly consuming potentially harmful and addictive substances.

For now, buyers need to research the brands they purchase, ask questions about product testing, and remain cautious of unusually strong kratom products. Retailers should also push for better regulation and supplier accountability to ensure they are not unknowingly selling dangerous products. Public awareness and responsible selling practices will be key to preventing further harm until authorities step up enforcement efforts. The future of kratom safety in Oklahoma depends on action from all sides—regulators, businesses, and consumers alike.

