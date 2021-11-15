On Fighting Personal Injury Cases in Charleston

What you have to know is that in South Carolina, the statute of limitations in personal injury cases is three years from the date of the injury.

Finding the right personal injury attorney is something most people never think about until it becomes a reality. When you have been injured in an accident, you are probably dealing with many issues, including pain, lost time from work, lost income, and endless medical visits.

Getting the best personal injury lawyers in Charleston to fight for your rights is the best way to get the compensation you deserver so that you can get on with your life. But how can you secure outstanding legal representation? Let’s talk about personal injury and attorneys in South Carolina.

What is Considered a Personal Injury?

A personal injury is any injury caused by the intentional action or negligence of a party who had a duty to prevent such injuries. It can often include an employer, a municipality, or a private company. If you have been hurt on the job, at a place of business, or even just walking down a city street, your injury could mean that you qualify for compensation. Some common personal injuries include:

-Slips, trips, and falls

-Defective products

-Medical malpractice

-Battery

-Assault

-Wrongful death

-Malicious prosecution

When you have been injured, either due to an intentional act or through negligence, you may suffer any number of related consequences. They include, but are not limited to:

-Lost time from work

-Loss of income

-Loss of mobility

-Need for ongoing medical care or home care assistance

-Loss of vehicle or home

-Loss of future income and benefits

-Mental anguish

-Loss of enjoyment of life

These losses may be hard to quantify, but the right personal injury attorney in Charleston can help you to figure out exactly how much money you need to resume your life as normal. You may need compensation for ongoing regular expenses to keep you afloat until you return to work. With a personal injury settlement, you will receive money to allow you to pay your mortgage, car payments, utilities, and family-related expenses. The money you receive will also cover your ongoing medical bills, any medical support caregivers, assistive devices, and accommodations.

Many people don’t realize the long-term implications of a personal injury, so it pays to have a team of attorneys on your side who are skilled in handling these types of cases.

How Long Does a Personal Injury Case/Lawsuit Take?

Many people want to know how long it will take for their case to be completed. It can be hard to keep up with your ongoing expenses and fight the case simultaneously. Fortunately, a good attorney can point you to resources that can help you while you wait for the conclusion of your case. You may get a phone call or a letter from the other party’s insurance company offering you a settlement. In most cases, this settlement will be far less money than you would get if you went to trial. It is usually not in your best interest to accept the insurance company’s settlement before working with your attorney.

Most personal injury cases take between six months and two years to conclude, depending on the circumstances of the case and the other side’s willingness to settle. However, if all parties can reach an agreement quickly, the case is usually settled within a few weeks.

How Much Can I Get for My Injury?

Most people believe that they can only receive the amount of their medical bills for their injuries. The truth is that you can sue for actual damages, pain and suffering, loss of potential income, and loss of enjoyment of life. An attorney can help you o figure out exactly how much you are entitled to based on the specifics of your case.

What you have to know is that in South Carolina, the statute of limitations in personal injury cases is three years from the date of the injury. You might think you have enough time in three years to find a lawyer, document everything and build your case, but time flies faster than you think. For this reason, getting in touch with a reputable attorney is crucial if you want to reach a satisfactory outcome.