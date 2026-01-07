One Way Ticket to Prison: Suitcases Stuffed with 45 Pounds of Meth Lead to 10‑Year Federal Sentence

“The defendant foolishly thought he could stroll off a plane in Indianapolis with suitcases full of meth and no one would be the wiser. He was gravely mistaken.” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS – Cesar Alexander Pineda-Penaloza, 21, of California has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to Possession with the Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.

According to court documents, between January 2023 and November 2024, Pineda-Penaloza acted as a drug courier, flying repeatedly via commercial air carrier from the West Coast to the Midwest while hauling drugs and drug trafficking proceeds.

On November 9, 2024, Pineda-Penaloza arrived at the Indianapolis International Airport on a one-way flight from California. Federal agents intercepted him at baggage claim, where he retrieved two suitcases. A search revealed 19.76 kilograms (45 pounds) of pure methamphetamine inside.

“The defendant foolishly thought he could stroll off a plane in Indianapolis with suitcases full of meth and no one would be the wiser. He was gravely mistaken.” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Federal agents and local partners intercepted him the moment he landed, preventing nearly 45 pounds of poison from reaching our community. This sentence sends a clear message: traffickers who attempt to move drugs into Indiana from out of state will be caught and held accountable.”

“This case demonstrates the unwavering commitment of HSI to combat the dangers of drug trafficking,” said Matthew J. Scarpino, special agent in charge of HSI Chicago. “Transporting 45 pounds of methamphetamine is a direct threat to public safety. This sentence sends a clear message—those who profit from illegal drugs will face serious federal consequences.”

“The sentencing of Cesar Alexander Pineda-Penaloza reflects DEA’s unwavering commitment to dismantling the criminal networks that endanger our communities and to ensure those who transport this poison are held accountable,” said Shane R. Catone, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Chicago Field Division. “In partnership with U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Indiana, and our federal, state and local law enforcement and partners, we stopped a major shipment of methamphetamine from reaching the Midwest and ensured the individual responsible will face the consequences of his actions.”

“The Indiana State Police actively collaborate with various law enforcement partners at all levels (local, state, and federal) to combat criminal elements involved in illicit narcotics. This collaborative approach aims to enhance public safety by disrupting the flow of illegal drugs and bringing those involved in their trafficking to justice,” said Captain Ron Galaviz.

“This case is a perfect example of what happens when federal, state, and local law enforcement work together seamlessly. We’re thankful for the dedication of everyone involved in stopping this dangerous shipment and ensuring the courier now faces more than a decade in federal prison,” said a spokesperson from the Plainfield Police Department.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the Indiana State Police and the Plainfield Police Department investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt.

U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Cristina Caraballo Colon, who prosecuted this case.

This case is part of the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad. Through historic interagency collaboration, the HSTF directs the full might of United States law enforcement towards identifying, investigating, and prosecuting the full spectrum of crimes committed by these organizations, which have long fueled violence and instability within our borders. In performing this work, the HSTF places special emphasis on investigating and prosecuting those engaged in child trafficking or other crimes involving children. The HSTF further utilizes all available tools to prosecute and remove the most violent criminal aliens from the United States. HSTF Crossroads of America comprises agents and officers from FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, Internal Revenue Services, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Indiana National Guard, Indiana State Police, HIDTA, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Plainfield Police Department, with the prosecution being led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana.