Pardo Jackson Gainsburg & Shelowitz Names Two Partners, Adds Veteran Litigator Amid Firm Growth

“Linsey, Nicole and Mindy bring the depth of experience and judgment that our clients expect when they come to us with sophisticated, high-stakes matters,” said Stevan Pardo, Managing Partner.

FL — Pardo Jackson Gainsburg & Shelowitz, PL, a Florida based commercial litigation firm, announced the elevation of Linsey Lovell and Nicole Rekant as Partners, alongside the addition of veteran commercial litigator Mindy Lee Pallot as Of Counsel, strengthening its senior litigation bench amid the firm’s growth.

These appointments deepen the firm’s experience across complex commercial litigation, real estate, hospitality, construction, bankruptcy and corporate disputes, while strengthening its senior-level trial and appellate capabilities as the firm handles significant matters across Florida, including in Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and the Tampa Bay area.

“Linsey, Nicole and Mindy bring the depth of experience and judgment that our clients expect when they come to us with sophisticated, high-stakes matters,” said Stevan Pardo, Managing Partner of Pardo Jackson Gainsburg & Shelowitz. “As our practice continues to grow, strengthening our senior team allows us to expand our capabilities while maintaining the level of strategic, hands-on representation that has always defined our firm.”

Linsey Lovell

Linsey, who has been with Pardo Jackson for more than a decade, was named Partner after building a practice spanning complex business and real estate litigation, contract and partnership disputes, commercial landlord-tenant matters, bankruptcy litigation and general corporate matters. She represents businesses, hoteliers, developers and condominium associations in litigation, arbitration and transactional matters throughout Florida and across the country.

Before entering the legal profession, Linsey built a career in the technology industry, gaining experience that continues to inform her practical, business-minded approach to client counsel. Her experience includes Chapter 11 matters, commercial foreclosures, construction defect claims under Florida Statutes Chapter 558 and condominium governance.

Linsey was elected as 2026 Chair of the City of Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board and has served as Vice Chair of the Executive Board of Governors of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce since 2022. She earned her J.D., cum laude, from the University of Florida Frederic G. Levin College of Law and her B.B.A. from the University of Texas McCombs School of Business. She is admitted to practice in Florida, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Nicole Rekant

Nicole was named Partner after more than 20 years working with the firm, focused on construction claims and complex commercial litigation. She represents owners, contractors, design professionals, businesses and condominium associations in disputes involving construction defects, contracts, liens, insurance claims and other sophisticated commercial matters, with significant experience in the hotel and hospitality industry.

Nicole has played a role in the firm’s work developing Florida law surrounding condominium and mixed-use hotel and residential properties, including the rights and obligations of associations and hotel and residential condominium unit owners. In addition to her trial practice, she has significant appellate experience before Florida’s district courts of appeal and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

Nicole earned her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law, where she was a member of the University of Miami Law Review and Order of the Coif. She also holds an M.A. from the University of Maryland and a B.A. from UCLA. She is admitted to practice in Florida state courts, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

Mindy Lee Pallot

Mindy joins Pardo Jackson Gainsburg Shelowitz as Of Counsel with 40 years of experience handling complex commercial litigation at the trial and appellate levels. Having practiced with prominent national and regional South Florida law firms, her experience spans RICO actions, shareholder disputes, commercial mortgage foreclosures, insurance coverage, intellectual property, business torts and commercial landlord-tenant matters.

Her career spans significant federal and state litigation involving the Alien Tort Claims Act and Terrorism Risk Insurance Act, as well as the prosecution of hundreds of complex commercial mortgage foreclosures on behalf of institutional and non-institutional lenders throughout Florida and nationwide.

Mindy earned her J.D. from the University of Florida Frederic G. Levin College of Law, where she served as a member and editor of the University of Florida Law Review, and holds a B.S. in Finance from the University of Florida’s Warrington College of Business. She is admitted to practice in Florida, before the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

About Pardo Jackson Gainsburg & Shelowitz, PL

Pardo Jackson Gainsburg & Shelowitz is a Miami-based law firm serving condo board associations, property owners, businesses, and investors across Florida and beyond. The firm’s multidisciplinary practice includes real estate, construction, bankruptcy and restructuring, commercial litigation, hotel and hospitality law and corporate law. Known for its practical approach and commitment to integrity, PJGS delivers results-driven representation built on decades of experience and long-standing client relationships.