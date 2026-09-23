Wolters Kluwer launches AI-powered Outside Counsel Management Capability for TyMetrix 360°

AI activates trusted data to optimize outside counsel performance, selection, and spend.

Houston – Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory’s ELM Solutions business announced the launch of a new Outside Counsel Management capability within TyMetrix 360°. Legal operations teams can leverage the power of AI to compare firms across cost, staffing, compliance and market rates. The solution provides the transparency necessary for legal teams to justify and explain outside counsel decisions, backed by historical performance and industry benchmarks.

“The future of AI will be rooted in achieving better outcomes, not just doing things faster,” said Dean Sonderegger, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions. “We’re activating trusted performance and spend data directly into legal workflows to build stronger outside counsel relationships and elevate professional judgement.”

Powered by historical client data and the more than $230 billion in invoice data in Wolters Kluwer’s LegalVIEW database, the Outside Counsel Management Agent provides the transparency necessary for legal teams to justify and explain outside counsel decisions as follows:

Staffing leverage: Outside Counsel Management quickly identifies the overuse of senior roles or other staffing patterns, allowing legal teams to expand beyond rates to ensure the right staff was used for the right work.

Outside Counsel Management quickly identifies the overuse of senior roles or other staffing patterns, allowing legal teams to expand beyond rates to ensure the right staff was used for the right work. Time continuity: Visibility into staffing continuity over time offers insight into the, consistency of firm resourcing and knowledge retention.

Visibility into staffing continuity over time offers insight into the, consistency of firm resourcing and knowledge retention. Cost performance: Legal teams gain insight into whether the firm can deliver predictability within the proposed model through insights into budget reliability and variance.

Legal teams gain insight into whether the firm can deliver predictability within the proposed model through insights into budget reliability and variance. Billing compliance: Billing guideline adherence and recurring invoice exceptions are automatically surfaced, improving visibility into spend management practices.

Billing guideline adherence and recurring invoice exceptions are automatically surfaced, improving visibility into spend management practices. Rate vs. market: Benchmarks and performance signals provide the relevant context necessary to gauge expected value.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer’s Legal & Regulatory division enables legal and compliance professionals to improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk, and solve complex problems with confidence. Its expert solutions combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services to deliver better outcomes, advanced analytics, and improved productivity for customers.