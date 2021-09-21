Parnall Law Scholarship Opportunity

Your essay should encompass the concept of Distracted Driving by formulating a plan for you and your family.

The Parnall Law Office is proud to offer the 2021 Scholarship Program that is designed to help interested high school (upon graduation from high school) or college students in Albuquerque, NM to attend an institution of higher education, while also bringing to attention to the dangers of distracted driving.

Distracted Driving Family Plan Scholarship Essay Topic

Create a “Distracted Driving Family Plan” within which you address the safety of your family by proactively committing to a plan that avoids the occurrence(s) of distracted driving by you and the members of your family.

Your essay should encompass the concept of Distracted Driving by formulating a plan for you and your family to commit to, with respect to addressing this troubling trend on our roads, including:

Explain what distracted driving is. (For example, is it just texting, talking on the phone, or is it more than that?)

Tell us about any time that you have personally experienced distracted driving. (Do you text or talk on a cell phone while driving or do your friends and family members? What do you do if you are with someone who is driving while distracted? How has distracted driving affected you, a loved one, or your peers?)

What suggestions would you make to encourage your family to avoid distracted driving?

Do you believe that smartphone technology is helpful or destructive (or both) for teen drivers?

How has a personal injury caused by distracted driving affected you or a loved one?

Please give examples of any surveys, studies, statistics, or stories in the news that support your points.

Important Dates

Start of Submission of Application: July 1st, 2021

Deadline of Submission of Application: December 15th, 2021

Prizes

First Place Prize: $2,500

Second Place Prize: $1,500

Third Place Prize: $1,000

Rules