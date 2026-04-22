Pierson Ferdinand Continues Growth with Five New Partners

Appointments across Corporate, Intellectual Property, and Litigation underscore the Firm’s enduring momentum.

New York, NY – Pierson Ferdinand LLP (“PierFerd” or the “Firm”), one of the world’s fastest-growing law firms, welcomes five (5) new Partners in March 2026 across its Corporate, Intellectual Property, and Litigation Departments.

PierFerd’s growth has continued apace with the latest arrivals showcasing the appeal of the Firm’s Partner-led, technology-enabled model and mission to redefine the modern practice of law. The Firm continues to attract experienced lawyers from BigLaw firms, including the AmLaw 100, and leading boutiques globally.

Nathan Barillo joins in Wilmington, Delaware as a Partner in the Litigation Department, bringing more than 10 years’ experience focusing on business disputes and complex civil and commercial litigation in the public and private sectors. He represents clients in corporate disputes, including summary proceedings under the Delaware General Corporation Law, as well as complex litigation matters before the Delaware Court of Chancery, the Delaware Superior Court Complex Commercial Litigation Division, and the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Nathan was a Counsel at Cozen O’Connor P.C. He earned a B.A. from the University of Delaware, an LL.M. from Leiden University, and a J.D. from the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law. Nathan is admitted to practice in Delaware, New York, and Texas.

Ivan W. Bilaniuk joins in Washington, D.C. as a Partner in the Corporate Department, bringing over two decades’ experience helping clients realize their business objectives across international contracting, commercial disputes, international operations, importing, and exporting. He advises clients working in and with foreign markets across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia on contracting, risk management, disputes, international compliance issues, CFIUS inbound investment national security reviews, anti-corruption due diligence, tariff mitigation, export controls, and trade sanctions.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Ivan was a Partner of Dinsmore & Shohl LLP. Previously, he was a Counsel at Dentons US LLP and McKenna Long & Aldridge LLP. Ivan earned a B.A., cum laude, an M.A. from Harvard University, and a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law. He is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and New York.

Veronica Canton joins in Chicago, Illinois as a Partner in the Litigation Department, bringing significant experience focusing on cybersecurity, data privacy, and artificial intelligence law. She advises organizations including startups, growth-stage companies, and enterprise clients on regulatory risk, governance, and compliance across the full data and AI lifecycle, helping them navigate complex privacy frameworks, evolving cybersecurity regulations, and emerging AI regulations, as well as M&A and technology transactions.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Veronica practiced at various firms, including Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP, Holland & Knight LLP, and Paul Hastings LLP; and she worked in-house at an AI technology company. She earned both a B.A. and an M.A. from San Francisco State University and a J.D. from Notre Dame Law School. Veronica holds CIPP/US, CIPP/E, CIPM, and CIPT certifications from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) and is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and Illinois.

Stan Graham joins as a Partner in the Litigation Department focusing on labor and employment matters. Based in Nashville since 1998, he brings nearly three decades’ experience as a litigator, mediator, arbitrator, and outside investigator. Stan is a member of the American Arbitration Association’s Arbitrator and Mediator Panel and is frequently engaged to resolve complex employment disputes, class and collective actions, and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission enforcement proceedings.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Stan was a Partner of Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP and later Holland & Knight LLP, when the firms combined. Stan earned a B.S.B.A. in Finance from the University of Florida and a J.D., cum laude, from the Cumberland School of Law. He is admitted to practice in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Hoda Rifai-Bashjawish joins in New York as a Partner in the Intellectual Property Department, bringing more than a decade of experience focusing on complex intellectual property litigation. She handles large-scale matters involving patent, trade secret, trademark, trade dress, copyright, and related contract and competition law. Hoda also supports clients in managing and procuring intellectual property rights by prosecuting trademark and copyright applications, conducting M&A due diligence, negotiating transfer and license agreements, preparing infringement and invalidity opinions, and providing intellectual property portfolio counseling.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Hoda was a Counsel at Daignault Iyer LLP. She started her career in the New York office of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. Hoda earned a B.S., magna cum laude, in Physics from Adelphi University, a B.S., cum laude, in Biomedical Engineering from Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science, and a J.D. from Columbia Law School. She is admitted to practice in New Jersey and New York.

A total of five (5) Partners joined PierFerd in March, demonstrating the Firm’s significant momentum and reputation as a destination for sophisticated legal talent.

About PierFerd

Pierson Ferdinand LLP is an international law firm serving clients globally from 25+ markets. Its 280+ Partners practice in 90+ areas of law, including corporate, M&A, securities, employment and executive compensation, intellectual property, litigation, private clients & estates, and tax. Its Partners have a reputation for excellence, and have significant experience practicing in preeminent law firms, corporate legal departments, and government.1

1In London, the firm operates as Pierson Ferdinand UK LLP, a limited liability partnership registered in England & Wales with registered number OC449880. It is authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority with registered number 8006801. Pierson Ferdinand UK is connected with its affiliate in the United States, Pierson Ferdinand LLP, although they are two separate legal entities.

The word “partner” denotes a member of Pierson Ferdinand UK or an employee or consultant with equivalent standing and qualifications.