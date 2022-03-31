Potential Contamination Prompts Recall of Skippy Peanut Butter

Certain lots of Jiffy peanut butter are being recalled over concerns they may contain pieces of metal.

If you’re a fan of peanut butter, listen up. Earlier this week, Skippy recalled about 60,000 jars of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread and SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein over concerns the products may be contaminated with pieces of stainless steel. The affected jars were shipped to 18 states.

The recall only impacts jars of peanut butter with the following UPC codes:

37600-10520

37600-10667

37600-10499

37600-88095

The products have a ‘Best-by’ date of May 2023 printed on top of the lid. A full list of the recalled products can be found here. At the moment, retailers are pulling the peanut butter from store shelves. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

When commenting on the recall, Skippy issued the following statement:

“We apologize to our fans for this inconvenience…Our company is committed to product quality and will continue to invest in our processes to ensure the quality and wholesomeness of our products.”

For now, anyone who has the recalled jars of peanut butter should either throw them away or return them for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns, contact Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779.

