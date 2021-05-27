Potential Salmonella Contamination Prompts Recall of Certain Cat Food Products

Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc. is recalling certain types of cat food due to potential salmonella contamination.

If you have a pet cat, listen up. Earlier this week, Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc. issued a voluntary recall for certain cat food products that may be contaminated with Salmonella. The potential contamination was discovered during routine surveillance sampling by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

The affected products, which were distributed nationwide, include the following:

Product Name Retail UPC Code Lot Code Best If Used by Date 5 LB Bag, Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food 2363300233 1008080 06:42N811202:20 10-Mar-2022 10 LB Bag, Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food 2363300235 1008080 06:42N811202:20 10-Mar-2022

Fortunately, there have been no complaints or illnesses reported in connection to the products. Regardless, it is still important for cat owners to be aware of the matter because salmonella can severely impact a cat’s health. For example, cats with salmonella infection may experience the following symptoms: vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, fever, or excessive salivation. If you think your cat ate some of the recalled product and is displaying symptoms, contact a veterinarian immediately.

For now, cat parents should stop feeding their pet the recalled food and return it for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns, contact 1-833-558-0908, Monday through Friday, or visit www.naturalbalanceinc.com/contact-us.

