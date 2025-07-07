Previously Convicted Sex Offender Sentenced to 45 Years in Federal Prison for Exploiting Minors via Snapchat

Also located on his cell phone camera roll were many Snapchat screen recordings of minor victims engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

INDIANAPOLIS — Darren Ringenberg, 30, of Louisville, Kentucky, a registered sex offender, was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison, followed by ten years of supervised release, after being convicted of two counts of sexual exploitation of a child while required to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, in 2019, Ringenberg was previously convicted in Kentucky of twenty counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor and was required to register as a sex offender for life.

Then, after his release from the Kentucky offense, in June 2023, Ringenberg, using the Snapchat username “devil_hell6969,” communicated with a nine-year old girl living in Monroe County, Indiana and coerced her to send sexually explicit images and videos, threatening to hack into her social media accounts and remove all her friends if she did not comply. Ringenberg directed her as to what images to send, how to take the photos and told her that they could meet in person in the future. He also falsely claimed to be sixteen years old and would screen-record and save many of the images and conversations without the child’s knowledge.

After receiving a tip about his illicit behavior online, law enforcement conducted judicially authorized searches of both Ringenberg’s Snapchat account and his residence in Louisville. Investigators found text messages, many of which were sexual in nature, between Ringenberg and various other unidentified minors, including the nine-year-old girl. Also located on his cell phone camera roll were many Snapchat screen recordings of minor victims engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

“Sex offenders often use manipulation and threats to sexually exploit children with utter disregard for the lasting trauma they inflict. I urge parents and guardians to talk to the children in their lives about what they’re doing online and make sure they have trusted adults they can turn to for help,” said John E. Childress, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “I commend the FBI and the Bloomington Police Department for their work to seek justice for this victim and protect other children from this online predator.”

“This case is a tragic reminder that with today’s technology, predators can reach across state lines with a few clicks. While the distance didn’t help protect this child from harm, it did not stop the offender from being brought to justice,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners remain committed to protecting children and holding offenders accountable – no matter where they are.”

The FBI and Bloomington Police Department investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by Chief U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt.

Acting U.S. Attorney Childress thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney MaryAnn T. Mindrum, who prosecuted this case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

If you are a victim of child sexual exploitation, please contact your local police department. Resources for victims of child exploitation can be found on our website at https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdin/project-safe-childhood.