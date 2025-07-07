While the NAACP Shuns President Trump, Conservative Black Leaders Invite Him to Lunch

“We want to pick up their slack and invite you to meet with us instead — black American leaders who, like you, believe in the freedom and possibilities you can deliver for all Americans.” ~ Horace Cooper

Washington, D.C. – For the first time in its 116-year history, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has chosen not to invite the sitting U.S. president to speak at its Annual Convention. In response, black conservatives with the Project 21 black leadership network stepped in to ask President Donald J. Trump to meet with them on the day he might have otherwise addressed the antiquated racial activist group.

“To some, it might seem inexcusable that the NAACP broke from tradition and failed to invite you, the President of these great United States, to speak at their annual convention,” wrote Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper in a letter of invitation to President Trump that was delivered to the White House today. “To the team at Project 21, we are not surprised. What’s more, we want to pick up their slack and invite you to meet with us instead — black American leaders who, like you, believe in the freedom and possibilities you can deliver for all Americans.”

Cooper continued:

Our Project 21 director, Terris Todd, is a former branch president of the NAACP who later became an appointee in your administration during your first term. The NAACP’s failure to see the “big picture” has led them to stop advancing causes dear to black Americans, allowing them to take a backseat to political expediency. The NAACP has always proclaimed to be the biggest and the baddest, oldest and boldest, most-feared and revered civil rights organization in the world. Unfortunately, they are now a mere shadow of their origins as they have bowed to the radical progressives taking over the left.

We would be happy and honored to host you at our office in Washington, DC…, bring our ambassadors to meet you at the White House or meet you at any location of your choice. While it would be most appropriate on July 15th, the day you should be speaking at the NAACP’s convention, we are happy to do it at the most convenient time for you…

Even though we are critical of the NAACP for not inviting you to their conference, let’s get real. Our programs and policy initiatives align more with your vision for America, Mr. President. We want to tell you our stories and find where we can work together to make America great. Please, let us find out how we can partner to advance our collective vision!

One of the nation’s first organizations representing the diverse political belief of black Americans, Project 21, created the “Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America” offers 56 actionable policy recommendations across eight primary issue areas — addressing topics ranging from criminal justice to education to election integrity to burdensome regulations to health care. The Blueprint can be downloaded from the Project 21 website. It also offers longer discussions of critical issues and policy ideas in its “What It Means to Black America” series of monographs.

Project 21, a leading voice of black conservatives for over 25 years, is sponsored by the National Center for Public Policy Research. Its members have been quoted, interviewed or published over 50,000 times since the program was created in 1992. Contributions to the National Center are tax-deductible and greatly appreciated and may be earmarked exclusively for the use of Project 21.

Founded in 1982, the National Center for Public Policy Research is a non-partisan, free-market, independent conservative think-tank. Ninety-four percent of its support comes from some 60,000 individuals, less than four percent from foundations and less than two percent from corporations. Sign up for email updates here. Follow Project 21 on X at @Project21News for general announcements. To be alerted to upcoming media appearances by Project 21 members, follow our media appearances X account at @NCPPRMedia.