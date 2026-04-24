Priori Adds New AI Capabilities to RFP Platform to Bring Greater Structure to Outside Counsel Selection

Guided by Scout, Priori’s AI agent, the platform helps legal teams move with improved consistency from intake to outside counsel decisions.

NEW YORK/ (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Priori , the leading legal technology platform for outside counsel decision-making, announced new AI capabilities within Priori RFP to help in-house teams make more informed and structured decisions on where legal matters should be directed and how they should be priced. Guided by Scout, Priori’s AI agent, the platform brings together matter context, firm and lawyer intelligence, historical billing data, and internal guidelines to support outside counsel decision-making from intake through firm selection.

Every legal matter begins with two fundamental questions: where should this work go, and what should it cost? Evolving questions on when AI should be leveraged add complexity to these decisions, especially when they are made using fragmented information and inconsistent processes. As legal departments formalize their sourcing strategies through defined rules of engagement, applying those standards consistently remains difficult when information is spread across systems.

Scout addresses this gap by connecting firm intelligence, historical insights, and organizational policies within a single decisioning workflow. Scout operates as an AI agent within this workflow, analyzing each matter, recommending the appropriate sourcing path, surfacing qualified firms and lawyers, and supporting the full process from building RFPs and evaluating proposals through firm selection. It brings together the right context at the moment decisions are made and helps teams move from intake to selection with greater clarity.

“As legal departments look to bring more rigor to how outside counsel is selected, those decisions are becoming more systematic,” said Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder of Priori. “The most important decisions often happen before an RFP is ever issued, when teams determine how work should be resourced. These new AI capabilities are designed to support that full process, from shaping how matters are handled to guiding RFP creation, evaluating proposals, and ultimately helping teams select the right firms.”

Priori RFP guides legal teams through the process of determining where legal work should go, connecting matter intake with sourcing workflows and firm evaluation. Through Scout, the platform helps teams:

Move from matter intake to a recommended sourcing path , analyzing matter details and selecting the appropriate workflow, whether keeping work in-house, engaging an ALSP, selecting from a panel, or initiating an RFP and recommending how AI should be used to complete the legal work.

, analyzing matter details and selecting the appropriate workflow, whether keeping work in-house, engaging an ALSP, selecting from a panel, or initiating an RFP and recommending how AI should be used to complete the legal work. Apply internal rules of engagement automatically , ensuring decisions align with sourcing policies, panel strategies, and pricing guidelines.

, ensuring decisions align with sourcing policies, panel strategies, and pricing guidelines. Identify and evaluate qualified firms using integrated intelligence , including panel relationships, lawyer profiles, past matter experience, and historical pricing data.

, including panel relationships, lawyer profiles, past matter experience, and historical pricing data. Launch and manage RFP workflows when competitive sourcing is required, including drafting requests, collecting responses, and comparing proposals through structured evaluation.

Mirra Levitt, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Priori, added: “In most legal departments, the information needed to evaluate outside counsel exists, but it’s often scattered across different systems. At the same time, in-house teams are continuing to refine their rules of engagement for how legal work should be sourced, and increasingly need technology to support how those frameworks are applied in practice. With Scout, legal teams can now bring their sourcing strategies into the decision itself, applying them with the right context when it matters most.”

By aligning data, workflows, and organizational standards through its new AI capabilities, Priori RFP helps legal teams move from intake to awarding work with improved speed and consistency, while ensuring that final decisions remain in the hands of legal professionals.

Learn more about Priori RFP, guided by Scout, at www.priorilegal.com/software .

About Priori

Priori Legal transforms how legal teams find, engage, and manage outside counsel, connecting them with the right talent at the right price for any need. With over a decade of experience partnering with legal teams, we provide access to flexible talent, a global law firm marketplace, and cutting-edge software for managing law firm panels and legal RFP workflows.