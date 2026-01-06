ProCivica Announces New Course Offerings, Including Gang Prevention and Life Skills Awareness Programs for Justice-Involved Individuals

New programming designed for young people and additional partnerships in 2026 further ProCivica’s mission to support courts, agencies, and participants.

ATLANTA — ProCivica® announces new additions to its range of Behavioral Civics-driven education for justice-involved individuals, with a focus on pre-trial and probation interventions. Launching in early 2026, Gang-Proof and Life Skills Awareness will equip students with knowledge and practical tools to resist gang involvement, navigate adulthood, and build personal identity, purpose, and resilience.

Additionally, ProCivica will launch new programs later this year focused on divorced parenting and domestic violence prevention, along with new partnerships and technology updates to expand the nationwide reach of its core Behavioral Civics Method.

“For at-risk youth, the challenges of moving from childhood to adulthood can lead to harmful and reckless behaviors, increasing the likelihood of criminal offenses. Early intervention is essential to keep these individuals on a healthier path,” says Chip Morris, Co-Founder and CEO at ProCivica. “Our new courses aim to close the education gap and provide these individuals with the tools they need to build brighter futures. Based on our proven Behavioral Civics Method, these programs combine cognitive-behavioral strategies with civic education to foster a stronger sense of self, community, and purpose.”

The first new course, Gang-Proof, is a modern, comprehensive gang-prevention and awareness program designed for adolescents and young adults at risk of recruitment or influence. This course helps youth understand how gangs exploit belonging, insecurity, and identity, and it replaces those pressures with healthier, pro-social alternatives. Through real-life scenarios, decision-making practice, and guided reflection, learners will develop a stronger personal identity and resilience. The course aims to support schools, juvenile courts, diversion programs, and community agencies working to prevent early pathways into gang involvement.

Also debuting in early 2026, ProCivica’s Life Skills Awareness Program targets the practical, everyday competencies young people and adults need to navigate work, relationships and community responsibly. Topics include communication, emotional regulation, conflict management, financial basics, problem-solving, responsibility and navigating peer pressure. This course equips participants with the social, behavioral and practical tools required to succeed, not only legally, but in daily life.

Additional courses scheduled for release in the second half of 2026 will focus on family and relationship education, a crucial need for courts and agencies, along with traffic safety and violence prevention. The new programs include:

Divorced Parenting Awareness , supporting parents navigating separation with healthier communication and co-parenting strategies.

, supporting parents navigating separation with healthier communication and co-parenting strategies. Domestic Violence Prevention Awareness, helping individuals identify unhealthy patterns, manage triggers, develop empathy and learn non-violent strategies for conflict and communication.

Alongside its new programming, ProCivica will expand in 2026 through partnerships across various sectors, including education, workforce development, and community-based organizations. ProCivica will improve the experience for both agency partners and students with ongoing updates to its online learning platform, such as the dashboard, analytics tools, and documentation features.

“We’re excited about the growth ahead for ProCivica – but our core mission remains the same: to make accountability accessible, education meaningful, and long-term behavior change achievable,” adds Caleb Morris, Co-Founder of ProCivica. “As we move into 2026, we are committed to expanding our resources, strengthening our partnerships, and supporting courts and agencies with modern, evidence-based tools that reduce recidivism and build stronger communities.”

To learn more about ProCivica and current course offerings, visit: https://www.procivica.com/

About ProCivica

ProCivica partners with courts, probation officers, and justice agencies nationwide to provide affordable, accessible, and effective mandated education programs. Using its Behavioral Civics Method, ProCivica provides participants with tools for accountability and rehabilitation, while offering agencies a no-cost platform for seamless oversight and management. Current courses offered include Anger Management Awareness Level 1, Anger Management Awareness Level 2, Drug & Alcohol Awareness, Theft Awareness, Responsibility Awareness, My Driving Awareness, Firearm Responsibility Awareness, Animal Responsibility Awareness, Responsible Parenting Awareness, and Online Community Service. Learn more at https://www.procivica.com.