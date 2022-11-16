Professor Jen Doleac Named IHS Distinguished Fellow for Work in Criminal Justice Reform

ARLINGTON, VA – The Institute for Humane Studies (IHS) is proud to name Professor Jennifer Doleac a Distinguished Fellow as part of its Fellowship for the Study of Liberalism and a Free Society, in recognition of her work relating to criminal justice reform.

Doleac and other members of the 2022-23 cohort join the ranks of past Distinguished Fellows, including Nobel Prize winner Vernon Smith and MacArthur genius Danielle Allen.

The IHS fellowship explores the ongoing relevance of liberal principles within the academy and beyond. IHS Distinguished Fellows share an exemplary record of advancing these principles through their research and public engagement.

Jennifer Doleac is an Associate Professor of Economics at Texas A&M University, where she studies the economics of crime and discrimination. She is President of Doleac Initiatives, a non-profit which encompasses several ventures related to criminal justice research and policy, including the Justice Tech Lab and the Criminal Justice Expert Panel. She organizes the Texas Economics of Crime Workshop (TxECW) and the Virtual Crime Economics (ViCE) seminar and also hosts Probable Causation, a podcast about law, economics, and crime.

