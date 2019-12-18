R.J. Cronkhite Elected Chair of Michigan State Bar Litigation Section

Southfield, Michigan based Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., is pleased to announce that R.J. Cronkhite has been elected Chair of the Michigan State Bar Litigation Section.

The Governing Council unanimously elected Cronkhite as Chair after he served as an Officer and Council Member over the past four years. In his new role, Cronkhite aims to broaden the Litigation Section’s outreach to its membership and provide increasingly meaningful networking and learning opportunities across the state.

The announcement was made by the firm’s President and CEO, Steven D. Sallen. “With R.J.’s expertise and continued contributions to the State Bar of Michigan’s Litigation Section, I’m certain he will be an excellent leader in this expanded role,” said Sallen.

Cronkhite is a shareholder and member of Maddin Hauser’s Complex Litigation and Risk Advisory Practice Group. Cronkhite’s litigation experience encompasses a broad range of litigation disputes. He specializes in real estate matters, shareholder litigation, and enforcement of employment agreements, including non-compete and non-solicitation provisions.

Cronkhite is a founding member of the Southfield Area Rotary Club. In 2018, he was elected by his peers to the Fellows of the American Bar Foundation. Super Lawyers® selected Cronkhite to the 2019 Michigan Rising Stars list.

With more than 90 years of legal expertise concentrating on representation of business enterprises, as well as the real estate, insurance, and financial services industries, Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., delivers result-focused legal services founded upon a responsive, expert, cost-effective and “no-nonsense” practical approach. For additional information, please visit maddinhauser.com.