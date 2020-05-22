Ramar Foods Recalls Certain Packages of Ice Cream That May Be Contaminated with Listeria

Ramar Foods is recalling certain packages of ice-cream over concerns they may be contaminated with Listeria.

Earlier this week, Ramar Foods, based in Pittsburg, California, issued a recall for certain 14-ounce packages of Peekaboo branded Mint Chocolate Chip with Hidden Spinach Ice Cream product over concerns that the product may be contaminated with Listeria. Listeria is a dangerous bacteria that can cause serious infections in the elderly, frail, and young children. In rare cases, it can be fatal. Symptoms may include severe headaches, high fevers, stiffness, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea. In pregnant women, it might cause stillbirths or miscarriages.

According to the recall notice, the affected ice cream was available for purchase at Target stores in Georgia, Target, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The ice cream was sold in 14-ounce containers with a UPC number 8685400001 and Best-by date of October 8, 2021 printed on the bottom of the container.

The issue of potential contamination was first found “after internal routine testing by Ramar Foods revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in some packages of the ice cream.” As a result, the production of the affected ice cream has been suspended and the company is continuing to “work with the FDA to investigate and take appropriate corrective measures.”

Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported from consuming the recalled ice cream. For now, consumers who have the recalled ice cream in their homes should either toss it in the trash or return it for a refund. If you have additional questions about the recall, contact Ramar Foods.

