Ready-to-Eat Dips, Salads Recalled Due to Lack of Inspection

Food Evolution recently announced a recall for more than 6,000 pounds of salads and dips because they weren’t properly inspected.

Who doesn’t enjoy a good chip dip or salad? Unfortunately, some popular ready-to-eat dips and salads were recently recalled by Food Evolution, a company based in Illinois. The recall involves more than 6,000 pounds of the company’s ready-to-eat dips and salad products over concerns they did not undergo a proper federal inspection. The recall was announced by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

According to the notice, the 6,800 pounds of dips, pasta salad, and potato salad were produced between November 9 and January 21. They have a ‘Use-by’ date of February 6, 2021. Additionally, the products all bear the establishment number ‘EST. 34309 printed inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retailers throughout Illinois. Specifically, the recall includes the following products:

31-oz. container containing “Taco Dip With Refried Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Red Pepper thoughtfully handmade —fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”

18-oz. container containing “Taco Dip With Refried Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Red Pepper thoughtfully handmade —fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”

7-oz. container containing “Tri-Colored Italian Style Rotini Pasta Salad with Salami thoughtfully handmade — fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”

8-oz. container containing “German-Style Potato Salad with Bacon thoughtfully handmade — fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.

In a statement about the recall, officials said:

“The problem was discovered during routine FSIS verification tasks. FSIS personnel discovered that the establishment produced amenable product at an off-site facility without the benefit of federal inspection, then repackaged and labeled the products with the USDA mark of inspection at the federal establishment.”

Fortunately, there have been no illnesses or injuries related to the recall. For now, consumers should either throw the affected products away or return them for a refund. If you have questions or concerns about the recall, contact Art Sezgin, president of Food Evolution, at (818) 837-7600.

Sources:

Illinois-based company recalls dips, salads for lack of inspection: USDA

Food Evolution Recalls Ready-to-Eat Dip and Salad Products Containing Meat Produced Without Benefit of Inspection