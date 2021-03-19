Recall Involving Dog Food Expands Once Again

Bravo is expanding its recall for certain types of dog food and treats amid salmonella contamination concerns.

Earlier this week, Bravo announced it is expanding its voluntary recall of certain pet foods and bones. The recall was initially issued after an FDA inspection discovered traces of Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The company decided to expand the recall over concerns the contaminated dog food may have come in contact with other Bravo products.

It’s important to note that while dogs are susceptible to infection, humans are as well, especially if they have handled the food “or come in contact with pets’ saliva or feces.” The recall states:

“A pet with a Salmonella infection may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting…Some pets will have decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain.”

The notice further states that anyone who thinks their pet consumed the recalled products should take them to the veterinarian if they begin to show symptoms. Symptoms in dogs may include lethargy, decreased appetite, fever, diarrhea, bloody stools, abdominal pain, or vomiting. Humans who come in contact with contaminated dog food may also develop symptoms like nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, and fever. A full list of the recalled products can be found below:

Pet Food Product Names Size “Performance Dog” (chub) frozen raw dog food 2 lbs. “Performance Dog” (chub) frozen raw dog food 5 lbs. “Green Tripe” (chub – ground bovine stomach) frozen raw dog food 2 lbs. “Green Tripe” (chub – ground bovine stomach) frozen raw dog food 5 lbs. “Beef” (chub – ground) frozen raw dog food 2 lbs. “Beef” (chub – ground)frozen raw dog food 5 lbs. “Performance Dog” (patties) frozen raw dog food unknown “Tripe” (patties ¼ lbs.) frozen raw dog food unknown Bones (smoked) 14 varieties unknown

Fortunately, there have been no reported illnesses in dogs or humans linked to the affected dog food products. If you have additional questions or concerns, contact Bravo at 856-299-1044.

