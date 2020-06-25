Recall Issued for Several Hand Sanitizers That May Contain Methanol

The FDA announced a recall for several hand sanitizers over concerns they may contain methanol.

Raise your hand if you’ve been using hand sanitizer more frequently lately. With COVID-19 raging across the country, many of us have begun carrying hand sanitizer in our purses, work bags, and vehicles. We have mini bottles stashed on our nightstands, kitchen counters, and mudrooms. But is every brand of sanitizer safe? According to the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA), nine hand sanitizers were recently recalled over concerns they may contain methanol, or wood alcohol. The substance “can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.”

According to the notice, the products were manufactured in Mexico by Eskbiochem. The recall includes the following products:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

As noted by the FDA, methanol should never be used in hand sanitizers because of its toxic effects. According to the notice, the FDA discovered “81% of methanol was found in Lavar Gel, CleanCare No Germ Lavar Gel, and 28% was found in CleanCare No Germ.”

For now, anyone who used the affected products should consult with their doctor and seek treatment. Excessive exposure may result in a slew of unpleasant symptoms, including “nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.”

Sources:

9 hand sanitizers recalled due to toxic chemical

FDA advises consumers not to use hand sanitizer products manufactured by Eskbiochem