Recall Issued for Trader Joe’s Chicken Patty Products Due to Contamination Concerns

Trader Joe’s is recalling certain chicken patty products that might be contaminated with bone fragments.

Earlier this week, a recall was issued for about 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patties. The products were sold primarily at Trader Joe’s. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the affected products may be contaminated with “extraneous materials, specifically pieces of bone.”

The notice states the recall includes two chicken products, in particular, the “Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.” When asked about the matter, the USDA said the issue was found by the manufacturer, Innovation Solutions, which is based in Washington. The company discovered the contamination after receiving “consumer complaints reporting findings of bone in the chicken burger product.”

For now, consumers who have the recalled patties should check the lot codes to see if they’re included in the recall. If they have a recalled product, they should either throw them away or return it for a refund.

At the moment, the following lot codes for the Chie Lime Chicken Burgers are affected: 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671 and 2721. The recalled Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders “are 9-pound bulk packs containing 72 pieces, with lot codes 2361 and 2631.” The chicken patty products were sold nationwide from August 16 to September 29.

Fortunately, the USDA has not received confirmed reports of anyone experiencing adverse reactions after eating the products.

Sources:

100,000 pounds of Trader Joe’s chicken patties recalled for possible bone fragments

Trader Joe’s recalls chicken burgers for possible bone fragments