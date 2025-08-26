Robert Agresta Joins McLaughlin & Stern as Partner

“I am honored to join McLaughlin & Stern, a firm with such a deep commitment to client service and excellence,” said Robert Agresta.

New York, NY – McLaughlin & Stern LLP announced that Robert Agresta has joined the firm as a Partner in its Private Client, Corporate, Trusts and Estates, Litigation, and Healthcare practices.

For more than fifteen years, Mr. Agresta has advised owners of closely held enterprises and family offices on business, succession, and governance issues, helping them navigate the complexities of managing investments, companies, real estate, and other assets. He applies a business-minded approach to succession, tax, regulatory, and wealth preservation strategies, with a focus on growth, stability, and cost management.

Mr. Agresta’s legal background includes representing businesses, owners, and executives in complex commercial disputes before state and federal courts, arbitration tribunals, and government agencies. He has litigated matters involving antitrust, civil RICO, and federal multi-district litigation, has served as outside general counsel to hospitals, and advised healthcare providers on reimbursement disputes, regulatory issues, and investigations.

“Robert brings a rare combination of strategic insight, litigation skill, and business acumen that will be of tremendous value to our clients,” said Geoffrey Handler, Managing Partner of McLaughlin & Stern. “His ability to navigate both the legal and business dimensions of complex matters makes him a perfect fit for our multidisciplinary approach.”

“I am honored to join McLaughlin & Stern, a firm with such a deep commitment to client service and excellence,” said Robert Agresta. “The breadth of the firm’s practice areas, combined with its collaborative culture, gives me a place to deliver personalized, practical solutions to clients’ most pressing legal challenges.”

Mr. Agresta is licensed to practice in New York, New Jersey, Wyoming, and Washington, DC. He holds an MBA from the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland, a JD from New York Law School, and a BS from Fordham University. He is a dual citizen of Italy and the United States, fluent in English, Italian, German, and Spanish, and a Young Leader with the American Swiss Foundation.

About McLaughlin & Stern LLP

Founded in 1898, McLaughlin & Stern is one of New York’s oldest law firms, offering a full range of legal services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. With offices in New York, Florida, and Connecticut, the firm is known for its multidisciplinary expertise and client-focused approach.