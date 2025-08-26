Top Reasons Disability Claims Are Being Denied in 2025

Tens of thousands of disability claims are being denied every year, and 2025 is no exception.

Long-term disability benefits through the private or public sector can be crucial for covering everyday living costs when you’re unable to work due to a long-term disability. However, an alarming number of people are being turned out for the benefits they’re entitled to despite meeting the criteria. Being denied a long-term disability benefit can cause a great deal of stress and financial strain. However, it’s happening every day across Canada for some of these reasons:

A Lack of Medical Evidence

Many people visit this website to ask for legal advice from experienced disability lawyers after being denied a long-term disability benefit due to a lack of medical evidence. This is one of the most common reasons for a benefit request being denied.

To qualify for this benefit in Canada, you must be able to prove that a medical condition stops you from performing duties due to injuries or an illness. If there are incomplete or missing medical records, no detailed diagnosis, or insufficient evidence of limitations, your application might be one of the tens of thousands declined annually. Sometimes, gaining approval can be a case of providing the documentation they’re missing.

Not Following Treatment Plans

In many cases, medications, treatments, and therapies can help people get more value out of their lives and improve their conditions. If you don’t follow a treatment plan provided by healthcare professionals, your long-term disability benefit may be denied. This is because insurers expect you to participate in any recommended treatments that may improve your outcome.

Not Meeting the Definition of Disability

It’s not uncommon for people to start the litigation process when they have had their long-term disability benefit denied because they don’t meet the definition of ‘disability’. This definition is outlined in most insurance policies, often revolving around the ability to perform your occupation or any occupation. Insurers can argue that you haven’t met the definition even if you can no longer work in the role you worked in before your disability.

You Have a Pre-Existing Condition

If you purchased an insurance policy after you already had a condition, you may find that your insurer has an exclusion clause to deny coverage of it. This can mean that if your condition prevents you from working, you may not receive payments from your insurance provider.

Your Condition Isn’t Long-Lasting or Permanent

If you’re trying to claim the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) disability benefits, your claim may be denied because your condition isn’t severe or prolonged. Under this particular plan’s requirements, your illness or injury must last a long time or result in death. You must also meet other CPP criteria, such as:

Being under 65 years old

Contributing enough to the Canada Pension Plan

Having a physical or mental disability that prevents you from doing substantially gainful work

Having a long-term or permanent disability, or one that will likely result in death

If your recent claim has been denied, discuss your case with a trusted disability lawyer to learn your rights and options.