The Role of Your Criminal Defense Attorney

Your Criminal Defense Attorney Is Your Legal Advocate

The criminal justice system is complicated. Without professional legal guidance, it’s easy to get confused. Your criminal defense attorney will be your legal advocate, committed to helping you navigate the path of your criminal case while protecting your legal rights.

Too many defendants are tripped up by unseen legal pitfalls, but legal counsel will prepare you to proceed with confidence. Never underestimate the power of your criminal defense attorney’s experience.

Your Criminal Defense Attorney Has a Wealth of Experience

One of your attorney’s most important attributes is experience successfully handling challenging cases like yours. Your defense lawyer has the legal insight and skill to scrutinize your case from every angle, identify any police violations, and strategize for an advantageous case outcome.

The police may have engaged in the following actions that can weaken the case against you:

Failing to Mirandize you – or failing to read you your rights, including the right to remain silent and the right to an attorney

Obtaining evidence against you through illegal search and seizure

Using coercive questioning to obtain a confession

Your attorney will tailor your defense to the unique case against you through skillful strategizing that effectively addresses the circumstances of your case – giving you confidence and clarity.

Your Criminal Defense Attorney Will Shield Your Constitutional Rights

One of your attorney’s primary goals is safeguarding all of your constitutional rights:

The right to remain silent

The right to legal counsel

The right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty

The right to due process

The right to a fair trial

Your criminal defense attorney will review the police officers’ conduct, the procedures used in evidence collection, the courtroom practices, and beyond. Your constitutional rights are paramount, and your attorney will work to ensure that they’re upheld.

Your Criminal Defense Attorney Is a Skilled Negotiator

Sometimes, striking a plea deal with the prosecution is advantageous, and sometimes it’s not. If you make a plea deal, know that although your charge and penalties may have been reduced, you are still pleading guilty, which will affect your criminal record.

Whether a plea deal is advised depends on the circumstances of your case, and your attorney is well positioned to help you decide. Your attorney will engage in polished negotiations that can help create a better deal than you may otherwise have been offered.

Your attorney’s negotiation skills can also help you obtain reasonable bail or be released on your own recognizance. Finally, at trial, your attorney’s negotiation skills will influence how the case against you proceeds. For example, objecting to a line of questioning is negotiation that can impact the outcome of your case.

Your Criminal Defense Attorney Will Be Prepared for Trial

While most criminal cases are settled out of court, some go to trial. If you and your attorney determine that this is the best route for you, your attorney will be prepared to defend your rights while demonstrating the prosecution’s failure to prove your guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The process of preparing to defend you at trial includes these steps:

Conducting investigations into every aspect of your case

Identifying and interviewing all relevant witnesses

Crafting arguments in your defense that resonate with the jury and are difficult for the prosecution to refute

Delivering opening and closing statements that the jury finds compelling

Your attorney’s courtroom experience gives the boost needed to cast doubt on the state’s case, which is the heart of all tight criminal defense strategies.

Your Criminal Defense Attorney Will Support and Guide You

If you’re facing a criminal charge, you need seasoned legal guidance and support. You’ve likely never felt so vulnerable, but the emotional support you need may be scarce.

Your attorney has helped many people facing situations like yours, and he or she understands how upsetting these cases can be. Your attorney also knows what to expect, how to protect your rights, and how to improve your legal position, which can boost your emotional well-being.

If you’re facing a criminal charge, your defense attorney is your lifeline. Working with an attorney who inspires confidence can give you the peace of mind to keep moving.

Finding the Right Attorney for You

If you’ve never faced a criminal charge before, you’ve likely never worked with a criminal attorney and may have no idea how to choose one. These tips can help you make a decision.

Do Your Research

Instead of calling the first attorney you find, consider your options. Not all criminal defense attorneys are created equal. You should look for these qualities in a criminal defense attorney:

Focused on criminal defense – rather than dabbling in criminal defense

Experienced in criminal defense

Has a record of guiding challenging criminal cases toward beneficial resolutions

Knowledgeable about the law, empathetic about your position, and ready to represent you from start to finish. (An attorney who can’t give your case the time it needs isn’t right for you.)

Ready to fight for your rights in court – if going to trial is right for you

Prepared to negotiate exhaustively with the prosecution and gifted at doing so

Able to help you explore your options, which empowers you

The right attorney has an online presence that resonates with you. You want a good fit and a fierce advocate, and the firm’s online offerings can give you a good feel for the legal team you’ll be working with.

Word of Mouth

Seek recommendations from those you know who had success working with a defense attorney. Another excellent resource is online reviews and testimonials from prior clients.

If Your Case Goes to Trial

If your case goes to trial, you have the right to choose whether you want it to be heard by just a judge or by a judge and a jury. While this choice is your right as the defendant, you should know that, in Texas, if you choose to have your case heard by a judge alone, the prosecution must agree.

Most cases that go to trial are in front of a jury, but in some instances, a bench trial – a trial that’s heard by the judge alone – is preferred. Your attorney will help you determine which type of trial is best for you and will negotiate with the prosecution to obtain the trial you need.

The Consequences of a Conviction

If you are convicted of a criminal charge, the consequences can be life-altering. Better understanding the legal and social ramifications can help you better understand the importance of having a criminal defense attorney behind you.

Misdemeanor Charges

While misdemeanor charges are less serious than felony charges, they still pack a significant legal punch that can include jail time, steep fines, and a criminal record. There are also all these social consequences to consider:

Your reputation can be tarnished.

Your professional license can be affected or canceled.

It can make finding a job more difficult.

It can affect your ability to rent an apartment or buy a home.

It can interfere with your ability to obtain federal financial aid, which can derail your plans for higher education and career development.

It can hinder your efforts to obtain favorable child custody arrangements.

Don’t be fooled into thinking, “It’s only a misdemeanor.” A conviction can affect your future, and bringing your strongest defense is always best.

Felony Charges

The dividing line between misdemeanors and felonies is based on the fines and penalties attached to a conviction.

Misdemeanors carry up to one year in jail and fines of up to $4,000. On the other hand, a state jail felony carries 6 months to 2 years in a state jail, and other felonies carry more than a year in prison and fines that can exceed $10,000.

If you have a felony conviction on your record, you can expect all the same social challenges faced by those with misdemeanor convictions, but the degree of impact can be more intense. Additionally, if you have a felony conviction, it means you can’t own or possess a gun in Texas – with one exception.

If five years have elapsed since you completed your prison sentence – including any parole or probation – you can possess a gun in your home. However, federal law denies the right to gun ownership and possession to anyone who was convicted of a felony crime that’s punishable by more than a year in prison – and they don’t offer any exceptions.

