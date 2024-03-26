Sandy Murman Named Chair of Statewide Children’s Advocacy Network  

In her new role, Sandy Murman will lead Team Future Leadership Council in developing and implementing strategies to advocate for policies and initiatives that benefit children and families in Florida.

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker Advisors Vice President and Principal Sandra L. “Sandy” Murman has once again demonstrated her unwavering commitment to enhancing the lives of children in Florida. Her dedication and know-how have earned her the role of Chair of the American Children’s Campaigns Team Future Leadership Council.

Team Future is comprised of highly respected former policymakers, citizens, retired professionals, and executives and front-line staff of children and family-focused organizations who develop a unified awareness front for Florida’s children in three broad areas: improving child welfare, reforming mental health and juvenile justice, and increasing dental access and oral health equity.

“I am deeply honored to have been selected as the Chair of the Team Future Leadership Council,” said Sandy Murman. “I firmly believe that investing in the future of our children is one of the most important responsibilities we have as a society. I am committed to leveraging my experience and resources to ensure that every child has access to the opportunities and support they need to thrive.”

Sandy’s career is marked by a steadfast dedication to improving the well-being of children. As Hillsborough County Commissioner, Sandy helped provide high-quality children’s services for area children through her creation of a Blue Ribbon Committee for Child Safety. Sandy also served for eight years as a member of the Florida House of Representatives and was the first Republican woman to hold the position of Speaker Pro-Tempore. During her tenure in the legislature, she spearheaded the creation of Early Childhood education funding and a wide variety of other initiatives that still benefit children, seniors, and working citizens. In addition, Sandy created the Community Based Care system for children in child welfare and created the Healthy Kids and Florida Kid Care Program for children with health care needs.

Sandy has also been involved with and recognized by more than 30 organizations that enhance the lives of children and families, including receiving the Leadership Award by the Working Women of Tampa Bay, Junior Achievement Outstanding Alumna Award, Community Award as the founder of the Pace Center for Girls in Tampa Bay, Community Impact Award by the YMCA, and others.

In her new role, Sandy Murman will lead Team Future Leadership Council in developing and implementing strategies to advocate for policies and initiatives that benefit children and families in Florida. She will continue to build on her legacy of service and leadership, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of children for generations to come.

ABOUT SHUMAKER ADVISORS

Shumaker Advisors is a full-service, bi-partisan public affairs firm providing expertise in government relations, business development, coalition building, and communications strategies. Shumaker Advisors serves clients at the federal, state, and local levels of government.