Scentsational Hand Sanitizer is Recalled for Methanol Contamination

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled eleven scented hand sanitizer sprays sold at popular retail stores Marshalls, TJ Maxx, and Ulta across the U.S. The products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with methanol, a toxic chemical that, when absorbed through the skin, can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Scentsational Soaps & Candles recalled the products after testing found the wood alcohol as well as benzene and acetaldehyde.

The sanitizers were sold in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. The notice includes: Ulta Beauty Collection Fresh Lemon Scented Hand Sanitizer; SS Black and White Collection Coconut Breeze Black and White Hand Sanitizer; SS Black and White Collection Eucalyptus & Mint Black and White Hand Sanitizer; SS Black and White Collection Lavender &

Black and White Hand Sanitizer; SS Black and White Collection Lemon Zest Black and White Hand Sanitizer; SS Black and White Collection SS Tangerine & Guava Black and White Hand Sanitizer; SS Photo Real Collection Coconut Breeze Photo Real Hand Sanitizer; SS Photo Real Collection Eucalyptus & Mint Photo Real Hand Sanitizer; SS Photo Real Collection Lavender & Herbs Photo Real Hand Sanitizer; SS Photo Real Collection Lemon Zest Photo Real Hand Sanitizer; and SS Photo Real Collection Tangerine & Guava Photo Real Hand Sanitizer.

The FDA has recalled many sanitizers over the past year for various contaminants. The regulation is perhaps even more important now than ever before because of the amount of sanitizer being sold to ward off the coronavirus.

Sometimes companies voluntarily issue recalls after the containments are found. Just last month, Sanit Technologies LLC d/b/a Durisan announced a voluntary recall expansion of its Durisan Antimicrobial Hand Sanitizer products due to microbial contamination that discovered during an audit. The issue began in March when the FDA first announced some of these the products would be recalled. The Durisan hand sanitizers contained Burkholderia cepacian, a complex bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics and can cause serious infections in a person with an open wound or scrape because the bacteria could enter the bloodstream and spread quickly.

There have not been any reported adverse reactions to Scentsational Soaps & Candles’ recalled products to date, but anyone who bought the products on the list should stop using them and return them for a refund. Steve Morrison of Scentsational Soaps & Candles says the company “is doing everything possible to carry out the recall and make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

The Florida-based company has been in operation since 2000 and its website indicates, “Our products are now sold at major big-box retailers and specialty stores, including some of America’s largest chains and directly to consumers through our website. We also produce many private labels for local stores to celebrity brands.”

