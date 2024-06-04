Sean P. Bevil Elected Vice Chair of Hillsborough County Human Relations Board

The Hillsborough County Human Relations Board encourages equality among all people by reviewing complaints filed under Hillsborough County’s Human Rights Ordinance.

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker lawyer Sean P. Bevil has been tapped as the Hillsborough County Human Relations Board’s next Vice Chair, where he has been serving as a general member of the Board since 2022.

“It is with great honor and pride that I have been elected Vice Chair of the Hillsborough County Human Relations Board,” Sean shared. “I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues fostering equality and strengthening our community relations, while addressing the needs and concerns of our residents.”

The Hillsborough County Human Relations Board encourages equality among all people by reviewing complaints filed under Hillsborough County’s Human Rights Ordinance, which promotes fair treatment and equal opportunity for people regardless of race, religion, color, sex, national origin, age, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, and gender identification or expression.

“I nominated Sean for Vice Chair of the Human Relations Board because of his exceptional leadership skills, dedication to fostering inclusivity, and proven ability to effectively mediate and resolve conflicts,” said Jeannette Matta, Chair of the Human Relations Board. “Sean is the perfect candidate because of his unwavering commitment to promoting harmony and his natural talent for inspiring teamwork and collaboration.”

Sean has a long history of supporting the Hillsborough County community. In addition to being a Hillsborough County Human Relations Board Member, Sean has been a member of the Hillsborough County Bar Association (HCBA) Young Lawyers Division Board of Directors since 2020, where he has served in various capacities, including as President (2023) and President-Elect (2022). Additionally, Sean was a member of the HCBA Bar Leadership Institute Class of 2019 to 2021 and Chair of the Member Services Committee from 2017 to 2020.

Sean is a member of Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line and Community Association Business Sector, taking on a wide variety of issues and disputes. As a former prosecutor with significant trial experience, Sean takes a very practical approach to litigation when it comes to efficiently managing a case and tenaciously arguing his client’s issues.

