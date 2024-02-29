Sean P. Bevil Recognized for Raising the Bar in the Legal Profession 

In addition to his noteworthy legal accomplishments, Sean’s community involvement further solidifies his reputation and dedication to the legal profession.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Attorney Sean P. Bevil has been recognized with the Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division’s (YLD) 36 Under Thirty-Six Professionalism Award for displaying the highest standards of professionalism and ethics in the legal field. This impressive accolade celebrates young attorneys whose character and integrity are unwavering in even the most trying times.

Sean is a member of Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line and Community Association Business Sector, taking on a wide variety of issues and disputes. As a former prosecutor with significant trial experience, Sean takes a very practical approach to litigation when it comes to efficiently managing a case and tenaciously arguing his client’s issues.

“I am extremely grateful to receive this recognition, alongside 35 respected young lawyers with a common goal of making a difference in the legal profession. This award is a testament to the collective efforts of my colleagues and mentors who have guided me throughout my career,” said Sean.

In addition to his noteworthy legal accomplishments, Sean’s community involvement further solidifies his reputation and dedication to the legal profession. He has been a member of the Hillsborough County Bar Association (HCBA) Young Lawyers Division (YLD) since 2017, where he has served in multiple leadership roles, including President (2023), President-Elect (2022), Bar Leadership Institute Class (2019-2021), and Member Services Committee Chair (2017-2021). In addition, he was recently presented with the HCBA YLD’s Outstanding Young Lawyer Award for his contributions to the legal community, acknowledging his ethical approach and the positive impact he has made in shaping the practice of law in Hillsborough County.

Recipients of the Florida Bar YLD’s 36 Under Thirty-Six Professionalism Award were announced at the YLD Affiliate Outreach Conference on February 16-17, 2024, at the Walt Disney World® Swan Resort. The event brought together legal professionals, community leaders, and well-wishers to celebrate the accomplishments of these outstanding young attorneys.

