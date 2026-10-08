Sean Schrader Appointed to Board of Trustees of The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay

Sean brings years of experience in legislative advocacy, political research, international relations, operations, and civic engagement to his new board service.

TAMPA, FL— Sean Schrader, Director of Operations at Shumaker Advisors Florida, has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay.

In this role, Sean will support the organization’s mission to advance the art of choral music by performing great works of the past, commissioning and performing new literature, and sharing the joy and power of choral music with new and existing audiences and singers.

Sean’s connection to the arts includes his involvement with the Clearwater Jazz Holiday Jazz Force, where he has supported one of Tampa Bay’s signature music organizations through community engagement and volunteer leadership. That experience, combined with his broader civic service, reflects a longstanding appreciation for the role music and the arts play in bringing people together and strengthening the cultural fabric of the region.

As Director of Operations at Shumaker Advisors Florida, Sean helps foster the growth of both the firm and its clients by developing and leading cross-functional initiatives. He serves as a strategic partner and problem-solver, strengthening internal processes that support strategy, decision-making, and executive planning, all with the goal of helping Shumaker Advisors better serve its clients.

Sean brings years of experience in legislative advocacy, political research, international relations, operations, and civic engagement to his new board service. His background includes public service, government relations, community involvement, and leadership with organizations throughout the Tampa Bay region.

“I am honored to join the Board of Trustees of The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay and support its work to bring exceptional choral music to audiences and singers throughout the community,” said Sean. “The arts have a powerful ability to connect people, inspire dialogue, and strengthen communities, and I look forward to contributing to the Chorale’s continued impact.”

The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay is recognized as a premier choral ensemble serving Tampa Bay and west central Florida. Through performances, commissions, and outreach activities, the Chorale continues to elevate the region’s cultural experience while expanding access to the joy and power of choral music.

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