SenesTech, Inc. Announces Closing of $5.0 Million Public Offering

PHOENIX/PRNewswire – SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, “SenesTech” or the “Company”), (www.senestech.com), the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 3,846,154 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and accompanying Series D warrants to purchase up to 3,846,154 shares of its common stock (“Series D Warrants”) and Series E warrants to purchase up to 3,846,154 shares of its common stock (“Series E Warrants,” together with Series D Warrants, collectively the “Series Warrants”) at a combined offering price of $1.30 per share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and associated Series Warrants. The Series Warrants have an exercise price of $1.30 per share and are immediately exercisable upon issuance. The Series D Warrants will expire five years following the initial exercise date, and the Series E Warrants will expire eighteen months following the initial exercise date.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $5.0 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include research and development expenses, capital expenditures, working capital and general and administrative expenses, and potential acquisitions of or investments in businesses, products and technologies that complement the Company’s business.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-273370) originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 21, 2023, as amended, and became effective on November 27, 2023. The public offering was made only by means of a prospectus, which forms a part of the effective registration statement. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

