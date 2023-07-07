Seniors & ADA Compliance – Is Your Small Business Doing Enough?

The ADA is in place to protect all disabled individuals. But it’s seniors with disabilities that need particular support to prevent them from being isolated from society. For this reason, making your small business as accessible as possible is essential.

Seniors are the wealthiest age group and have more spare cash to spend on everyday items and luxury purchases. But in order for seniors to spend their cash in your small business, it must be accessible. As 36% of the aging population have a disability, your small biz needs to be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant both inside and out. Inside accommodations are usually prioritized by business owners. But, what does the ADA say about exterior accessibility and are you doing enough?

Parking facilities

The ADA states that all businesses with 15 or more employees must make reasonable accommodations for disabled individuals. While smaller businesses may not legally be required to do the same, it’s morally right to adhere to the ADA for the sake of your older customers. Plus, local laws may mean you’re obliged to make accommodations anyway. One of the main parts of the ADA covers parking accessibility. Parking is crucial for disabled seniors who have mobility difficulties, so accessible parking spaces must be available. These spaces need to be at least 8 feet wide for cars and must be clearly labeled and identifiable. To keep your parking spaces compliant with the ADA, make sure they are flat and smooth as this will reduce the likelihood of trips, slips, and falls. This is important as 1 in 3 seniors already experience these each year.

Easy entrance

Since 2011, the ADA has stated that people with disabilities who use mobility aids, such as wheelchairs and scooters, must be able to access all areas of a building where the general public is allowed. Research shows that around 1 million seniors currently use a wheelchair or similar aid, so your small business must accommodate their needs. This means installing ramps or sloped entrances on the exterior of your business premises . Doing this is also beneficial for the 35% of seniors over 70 who have restricted mobility but don’t necessarily rely on a wheelchair. Ensure the ramps you install meet ADA regulations by giving them a clear width of 36 inches minimum and a slope ratio no greater than 1:12.

Safe sidewalks and walkways

The sidewalks and walkways leading up to your business premises are your responsibility and they must be ADA compliant too. These areas can be particularly dangerous to seniors with disabilities as broken, uneven paving can be trip hazards while poor lighting is tricky for the 25% of seniors living with a visual impairment. The things you need to do include providing sidewalks of at least 36 inches (3 feet) and adding passing spaces if the width is less than 60 inches (5 feet) wide. Trip hazards, such as broken paving, must be immediately repaired to prevent a lawsuit. It should also be stable, flat, and slip-resistant.

