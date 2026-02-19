Settlement Reached in Kentucky Housing Harassment Case

Federal settlement holds landlords accountable for years of housing-related sexual abuse.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced a major settlement involving rental housing in Lexington, Kentucky, after a long investigation into sexual harassment by property managers. The case centered on repeated and unwanted conduct toward female tenants, many of whom depended on stable housing and felt trapped by their circumstances. According to federal officials, the behavior went on for years and involved abuse of power tied directly to control over housing.

The lawsuit described how two property managers used their positions to pressure tenants for sexual contact or attention. The conduct included sexual comments, unwanted advances, touching, and entering apartments without permission. In some cases, housing benefits were offered in exchange for sexual acts. In other cases, tenants who refused these advances faced negative housing actions. The case painted a picture of renters living in fear inside their own homes, unsure whether refusing a manager’s demands could lead to eviction or other harm.

Federal prosecutors stated that housing providers have a legal duty to ensure tenants are treated with dignity and safety. Sexual harassment in housing is illegal under the Fair Housing Act, which protects renters from discrimination based on sex. The Justice Department emphasized that a home should never be a place where someone feels threatened or unsafe. Officials described the harm as serious and long-lasting, especially because many tenants were targeted due to financial hardship or limited housing options.

The Kentucky housing lawsuit named not only the property managers involved but also multiple property owners who employed them. These owners were accused of being legally responsible for the actions of their agents. The case argued that property owners cannot avoid responsibility simply by claiming ignorance when those they hire engage in misconduct. Federal officials stated that landlords must take steps to prevent abuse and respond quickly when complaints arise.

After months of legal proceedings, the parties agreed to a settlement totaling $850,000. Most of that money will be distributed directly to tenants who were harmed. A smaller portion will be paid as a civil penalty to the United States. Beyond the financial terms, the agreement includes strict limits on future conduct. The two property managers involved are permanently barred from managing residential rental properties and from contacting the tenants affected by their actions.

The settlement also requires training and policy changes for any remaining properties connected to the case. These measures are intended to prevent similar behavior in the future and to educate housing providers about fair housing laws. Federal officials said these steps are necessary to stop patterns of abuse and protect renters who may feel powerless in landlord-tenant relationships.

The investigation was supported by the Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General, which helped uncover evidence and document tenant experiences. Officials noted that many victims of housing-related harassment never report what happens to them, often out of fear or shame. This case, they said, shows that reporting can lead to accountability and change.

The Justice Department stated that this settlement is part of a broader national effort to address sexual harassment in housing. Since launching this effort in 2017, the department has filed dozens of lawsuits and recovered millions of dollars for victims across the country. Federal leaders said the goal is not only to punish wrongdoing but also to send a clear warning that abusing tenants will not be tolerated.

Officials encouraged anyone who has experienced sexual harassment or other housing discrimination to come forward. A federal tip line and online reporting options are available for those seeking help. The department stressed that tenants have rights and that the law is meant to protect them, even when the person causing harm controls access to housing. The Kentucky settlement stands as a reminder that housing providers can be held accountable and that homes must remain places of safety, not fear.

