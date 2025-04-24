Settlement with Local MRI Provider Improves Access to Healthcare Services for Chicago Residents with Disabilities

As a result of this settlement agreement, Open MRI will implement new policies and practices to ensure its healthcare services are accessible to patients with mobility disabilities, procure accessible medical equipment, and train its staff to provide transfer assistance.

Chicago, IL – Patients with mobility disabilities will soon have improved access to MRI services, as a result of a settlement agreement reached between Chicago resident Ramon Canellada and Preferred Open MRI, Ltd., d/b/a Preferred Imaging Centers, a provider of MRI services with seven locations throughout Chicagoland. This settlement agreement resolves a federal lawsuit Mr. Canellada filed in September 2024, alleging that Open MRI refused to provide him with healthcare services because of his disability in violation federal and state disability rights laws.

As a result of this settlement agreement, Open MRI will implement new policies and practices to ensure its healthcare services are accessible to patients with mobility disabilities, procure accessible medical equipment, and train its staff to provide transfer assistance. Open MRI will also revise its scheduling procedures to ask patients and prospective patients about their disability-related needs, engage in individual assessments of patients’ disability-related needs such that they may accommodate them and maximize their independence in the provision of services, designate an employee as an ADA Compliance Officer, institute a complaint process, and train its staff regarding best practices in the provision of services to patients with disabilities and their obligations under federal law. Read the settlement agreement.

“The ADA was signed into law 35 years ago and is still so important to remove barriers for people with disabilities,” said Mr. Canellada. “I want to recognize Open MRI Ltd. for so quickly coming to the table and realizing that providing accessible healthcare services is both good for our community and good for business.”

“Healthcare providers refusing to offer accessible options leads to poorer overall health for people with disabilities,” said Charles R. Petrof, Senior Attorney at Access Living. “We are glad to be part of giving disabled people a fair chance at a healthy future by making more healthcare accessible.”

Rachel M. Weisberg, Supervising Attorney at Disability Rights Advocates, said, “Access to healthcare is a fundamental right. We were honored to advocate alongside Ramon Canellada and Access Living to improve access to vital healthcare services in our community.”

About Access Living: Established in 1980, Access Living is a center of service, advocacy, and social change for people with disabilities led and run by people with disabilities. We envision a world free from barriers and discrimination – where disability is a respected and natural part of the human experience and people with disabilities are included and valued. For more information, visit www.accessliving.org

About Disability Rights Advocates: DRA is the leading national nonprofit disability rights legal center. With offices in Chicago, Berkeley and New York City, DRA’s mission is to advance the rights, inclusion, and equity of people with disabilities nationwide through high-impact litigation, education, and advocacy. DRA represents people with all types of disabilities in complex, system-changing class action cases and has previously litigated cases resulting in systemic improvements to access to healthcare. For more information, visit www.dralegal.org