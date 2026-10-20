Shumaker Advisors Deepens Pinellas County Presence with Addition of Corey Recvlohe as Vice President

St. Petersburg-based addition strengthens an experienced government affairs team serving local governments, businesses, and institutions across Pinellas County, Tampa Bay, and Florida.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — Shumaker Advisors is strengthening its presence in Pinellas County and adding depth to its Florida government affairs team with the addition of Corey Recvlohe as Vice President. Based in St. Petersburg, Corey brings legislative, appropriations, policy, and political experience that expands the firm’s capacity to help clients advance priorities, navigate government decision making, and address the state policy issues affecting local communities and businesses.

For clients in Pinellas County, Corey’s addition reinforces the value of a locally based team backed by broader Florida government affairs capabilities. His experience with legislative and budget processes complements Shumaker Advisors’ work helping local governments, businesses, and institutions develop coordinated strategies for funding, infrastructure, regulation, and public policy.

“Our clients in Pinellas County need advisors who understand their priorities, prepare thoroughly, and know how local needs intersect with decisions in Tallahassee,” said Ron Christaldi, Shumaker Partner and President/CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida, LLC. “Corey’s addition deepens our St. Petersburg presence and strengthens the team available to serve those clients. His Florida House experience and ability to translate complex issues into practical strategies bring meaningful value to our work throughout Pinellas County and across Florida.”

Corey brings experience spanning legislative staffing, political campaigns, policy research, and international relations. His analytical and thoughtful approach, combined with firsthand knowledge of how policy and budget decisions move through state government, positions him to develop practical strategies for clients before the Florida Legislature, the Executive Office of the Governor, and state agencies.

In his role at Shumaker Advisors, Corey focuses on state legislative advocacy, appropriations, and agency representation. He assists municipalities, counties, and constitutional officers with state funding, infrastructure, disaster preparedness, and preemption matters—issues that directly affect local governments’ ability to serve their communities.

His practice also supports health care and life sciences organizations on genomic medicine, rare disease, hospital and academic medical center priorities, and health care facility regulation. He advises clients on public sector procurement, forensic and investigative technology, and public records and privacy issues arising from state data programs. These capabilities add substantive depth to the firm’s work on issues affecting public institutions and private sector clients alike.

Prior to joining Shumaker Advisors, Corey served as a Legislative Aide in the Office of Representative Adam Anderson in the Florida House of Representatives through four consecutive legislative sessions, including the 2025 and 2026 sessions during Representative Anderson’s chairmanship of the House Health Care Facilities & Systems Subcommittee. In that role, Corey gained extensive experience moving legislative and budget priorities from initial concept through committee consideration, negotiation, final passage, and gubernatorial action.

Corey also previously served as Political Director for the Kevin Hayslett for Congress campaign in Florida’s 13th Congressional District, further broadening his understanding of political strategy, constituent engagement, and the relationships that shape public policy.

“I am excited to join Shumaker Advisors in St. Petersburg and contribute to a proven team serving Pinellas County, Tampa Bay, and communities throughout Florida,” said Corey. “Effective advocacy starts with understanding each client’s needs and building a clear strategy to address them. I look forward to helping our clients turn their priorities into effective policy and funding strategies.”

Corey earned a Master of Arts in Political Science from the University of British Columbia, where his research examined smart-city technology programs in Barcelona and Toronto, with a focus on data privacy, public procurement, and government use of surveillance technology. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of South Florida.

“Depth matters in government affairs because our clients’ challenges often involve several issues and multiple levels of government,” said Ron. “Corey brings substantive experience in appropriations, health care policy, local government, and technology. Adding that experience to our Florida team strengthens our ability to provide informed, coordinated counsel to clients in Pinellas County and throughout the state.”

Shumaker Advisors provides strategic government relations, public policy, appropriations, and advocacy services grounded in experience, relationships, and a clear understanding of government processes. Corey’s addition reflects the firm’s continued investment in its Pinellas County presence and its capacity to serve businesses, local governments, health care organizations, technology companies, nonprofits, and community leaders across Tampa Bay and Florida.

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