Shumaker Advisors Helps Secure $350,000 in State Funding for Veteran Workforce Recovery Program

Funding will support training, employment and supportive services for veterans and military families.

Tampa, FL — Shumaker Advisors Florida helped secure $350,000 in state funding for CareerSource Tampa Bay’s Veterans for Job Project Recovery, a workforce development initiative aimed at strengthening economic stability for veterans and military families.

Appropriated for Fiscal Year 2026-27, the funding will enable CareerSource Tampa Bay to provide job training, employment assistance and supportive services to veterans, transitioning service members, and eligible spouses in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

Shumaker Advisors Florida Executive Vice President & Principal Alan Suskey and Vice President Jim Taylor worked with stakeholders to advance the funding request, which was sponsored by Florida Representative Berny Jacques in the House and State Senator Nick DiCeglie in the Senate.

The program specifically targets veterans facing significant barriers to employment, including those experiencing homelessness, economic hardship, disabilities, and other challenges. It will additionally prioritize veterans and military families whose housing or employment circumstances were impacted or exacerbated by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which struck the Tampa Bay region in 2024.

“Veterans have given so much in service to our country and helping them find meaningful employment is one of the most direct ways we can support their transition to the next chapter,” said Alan. “Not only will this funding provide veterans and their families with job training, but it will also help remove practical barriers that can stand between someone and a stable career.”

“Workforce development is a critical component of long-term recovery, particularly for veterans and military families who may be facing multiple challenges at once,” said Jim. “We are proud to have helped bring this investment to the Tampa Bay community and support a program focused on creating real economic opportunity.”

The Veterans for Job Project Recovery program will provide participants with services including:

Job training and education, including industry-recognized certifications;

Work-based learning opportunities and participant wages;

Employment and career coaching;

Transportation assistance and childcare stipends to help participants overcome barriers to employment;

Supportive services to assist veterans in transitioning into the workforce;

Assistance for individuals seeking to obtain or retain employment, advance to higher-level positions or increase their wages.

CareerSource Tampa Bay can measure the program’s impact through employment data, wage rates, job titles, earned credentials, and other information tracked through the State of Florida’s Employ Florida system. With support from organizations including Pinellas County Economic Development, the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, Abe Brown Ministries, Empact Solutions, and Bank of Tampa, the program represents an investment not only in veterans and their families, but also in the broader Tampa Bay workforce and economy by helping individuals secure sustainable employment and achieve greater economic self-sufficiency.

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