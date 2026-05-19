Shumaker Advisors’ Executive Vice Presidents Sandy Murman and Les Miller Named 2026 STAR Honorees by the Children’s Network of Hillsborough

The STAR Honoree recognition celebrates leaders whose dedication and service have made a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable children and families throughout the region.

TAMPA, FL – Children’s Network of Hillsborough has named Sandy Murman and Les Miller, Shumaker Advisors’ Executive Vice Presidents and Principals of Local Practice, as 2026 STAR Honorees in recognition of their unwavering commitment to serving the children and families of Hillsborough County and their lasting contributions to the community.

The STAR Honoree recognition celebrates leaders whose dedication and service have made a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable children and families throughout the region.

Sandy and Les have each spent decades in public service and community leadership, championing initiatives that strengthen families, expand opportunity, and support the well-being of children across the county.

“We are deeply grateful for the continued support of our mission and for the example Sandy and Les set through their service,” said Terri Balliet, CEO of the Children’s Network of Hillsborough. “They have left a lasting and meaningful impact on our community. Their leadership, advocacy, and compassion continue to inspire all of us who are dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive.”

Sandy has served the community in which she lives for more than 40 years. She represented District 1 on the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners from 2010 to 2020 and was elected by her fellow commissioners as Chairman from 2014–2015 and again from 2017–2018. Prior to her service on the County Commission, Sandy served eight years in the Florida House of Representatives, where she made history as the first Republican woman to hold the position of Speaker Pro-Tempore.

Throughout her career, Sandy has been actively involved with and recognized by more than 30 organizations dedicated to enhancing the lives of children and families. Her community leadership includes receiving the Leadership Award from Working Women of Tampa Bay, the Outstanding Alumna Award from Junior Achievement, and a Community Award as founder of the Pace Center for Girls. She has also received the Community Impact Award from the YMCA. Sandy continues her involvement with organizations such as Junior Achievement, Starting Right Now, Phoenix House, Centre for Women, and the Tampa Museum of Art. She also spearheaded the campaign to build the Glazer Children’s Museum and works with children in foster care through Children’s Home Network while serving as a Guardian ad Litem.

Les has dedicated more than 50 years to public service, giving back to his community, state, and country. He served on the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners representing District 3 from November 2010 to November 2020 and was elected Chairman three times during his tenure. Throughout his career in public leadership, Les worked to advance policies and initiatives that strengthened communities and made Hillsborough County a better place for citizens to live, work, and play.

Les represented Hillsborough, Manatee, and Pinellas counties as a member of the Florida Senate’s 18th District from 2000 to 2006. During his tenure in the Senate, he served in various capacities, including Democratic Leader (Minority Leader), Democratic Leader Pro Tempore, and Democratic Whip. He served as Vice Chair of the Ways and Means Committee, where he was the co-author of the state’s $70 billion and $73 billion budgets during the two-year term.

In addition, Les served in the Florida House of Representatives. He was Democratic Leader (Minority Leader) from 1998 to 2000 and is the first person in the State of Florida’s history to serve as Democratic Leader in both chambers of the Florida Legislature. There, he established a reputation for bipartisan, innovative compromise and cooperation to improve Floridians’ lives, especially in the areas of education, services for the elderly, and health initiatives.

The recognition of Sandy and Les as 2026 STAR Honorees reflects their shared commitment to service and their enduring impact on the children and families of Hillsborough County.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.