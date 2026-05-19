Shumaker Bolsters its Real Estate, Construction & Development Service Line with the Addition of Anna E. Rowland

She is known for her practical, client-focused approach and her ability to guide clients through complex transactions with clarity and efficiency.

TOLEDO, OH —Anna E. Rowland has joined Shumaker as an Associate in its Real Estate, Construction & Development Service Line, bringing a strong foundation in commercial real estate and tax law to her work with clients.

Anna centers her practice around commercial leasing and has experience across a broad range of commercial real estate matters. She is known for her practical, client-focused approach and her ability to guide clients through complex transactions with clarity and efficiency.

Prior to joining Shumaker, Anna practiced commercial real estate at another Toledo-area firm, where she developed a comprehensive understanding of the region’s real estate landscape, industry trends, and market opportunities—insight she now leverages to help clients navigate and maximize their investments.

“Anna’s experience in commercial leasing and her understanding of the regional real estate market make her a strong addition to our team,” said Beth Eckel, Partner and Real Estate, Construction & Development National Service Line Leader at Shumaker. “She brings a thoughtful, client-centered approach to her work, and we are excited to welcome her to Shumaker and to our Real Estate, Construction & Development Service Line.”

Anna also brings a background in tax law. She previously interned with the Ohio Department of Taxation and served as a Student Attorney with the Toledo Tax Controversy Clinic, experiences that provided her with valuable insight into tax-related considerations that can impact real estate transactions.

Shumaker’s Real Estate, Construction & Development Service Line counsels clients on all aspects of buying, selling, leasing, building, or redeveloping property. Working across the country, our team has the broad knowledge and legal acumen necessary to help clients succeed in this fast-moving, ever-evolving industry.

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