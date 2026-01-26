Shumaker Advisors Helps Secure $3.26M to Strengthen Jackson County Water Infrastructure 

The $3.26 million will enable Jackson County’s Board of County Commissioners to move forward with critical upgrades that support public safety, community resilience, and future growth.

TALLAHASSEE, FL—Shumaker Advisors played an integral role in helping Jackson County, FL secure new state funding to strengthen its water management infrastructure. The $3.26 million investment will support the purchase of a new well, pumping equipment, and a water storage system, enhancing system reliability and water access for the nearly 50,000 residents of Jackson County in the Florida Panhandle.

This week, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the funding as part of the $167.5 million awarded to the state for infrastructure improvements through various federal funds and programs designed to support community development and aid in storm recovery efforts, such as the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) and the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

“Shumaker Advisors worked closely with Governor DeSantis’ office to advance a high-priority funding initiative supporting improvements to Jackson County’s water management infrastructure,” said Alan Suskey, Executive Vice President and Principal State Practice of Shumaker Advisors. “This collaboration helped secure state funding that will support meaningful, long-term infrastructure improvements for the county.”

The $3.26 million will enable Jackson County’s Board of County Commissioners to move forward with critical upgrades that support public safety, community resilience, and future growth. Shumaker Advisors remains committed to working with local governments across Florida and the U.S. to identify and secure strategic resources that strengthen essential services and meet the evolving needs of their communities.

