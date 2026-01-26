Shumaker Expands Columbus Office, Bolstering Health Law and Construction and Commercial Litigation Services 

“We are very pleased to welcome Daphne, David, Jordan, and their team to Shumaker,” said Mike O’Callaghan, Columbus Managing Partner at Shumaker.

COLUMBUS, OH — Shumaker has strengthened its Columbus office with the addition of a multidisciplinary legal team that expands the firm’s health law, commercial litigation, and construction litigation capabilities. Partners Daphne L. Kackloudis and David M. Scott, Associate Jordan A. Burdick, Paralegal April D. Dutro, and Special Project Assistants Kelly J. Kemper and Catherine Owens have joined Shumaker from the law firm Brennan Manna & Diamond (BMD).

Health Law and Regulatory Depth

Daphne brings decades of experience advising health care providers on regulatory compliance, governance, Medicaid, and public policy. Her background includes senior roles with the Ohio Departments of Medicaid and Job and Family Services, leadership positions within Federally Qualified Health Centers, and C-suite experience overseeing operations, strategy, and compliance.

“Health care organizations are under extraordinary regulatory and operational pressure,” said Daphne. “Shumaker’s collaborative, full-service suite of capabilities allows us to help providers remain compliant, sustainable, and focused on delivering care to their communities.”

Jordan further strengthens the firm’s health law bench, advising clients on Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and 42 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 2 compliance, Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, and state scope-of-practice and licensure issues.

Commercial and Construction Litigation Strength

David brings nearly 30 years of experience resolving complex commercial, construction, health care, and employment disputes. He is AV® Preeminent™ rated, a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and he secured Central Ohio’s largest jury verdict of 2011.

“Clients need litigators who understand the business realities behind every dispute,” said David. “Shumaker’s national reach and industry depth create a powerful platform for delivering efficient, results-driven advocacy.”

Continued Investment in Columbus

This addition reflects Shumaker’s commitment to delivering sophisticated legal counsel across the health care, construction, and commercial industries.

“We are very pleased to welcome Daphne, David, Jordan, and their team to Shumaker,” said Mike O’Callaghan, Columbus Managing Partner at Shumaker. “Daphne’s health care regulatory and operational insight, David’s commercial and construction litigation experience, and Jordan’s health care compliance focus align perfectly with our client needs in Ohio and growth in the firm’s markets.”

Daphne and David built and grew BMD’s Columbus office, and their move brings established leadership, deep client relationships, and proven capabilities to Shumaker’s national platform.

