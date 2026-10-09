Shumaker Advisors Helps Secure $3.8 Million Economic Development Grant for Jackson County

Federal funding marks a major investment in Jackson County’s economic future.

JACKSON COUNTY, FL — Shumaker Advisors played an integral role in helping Jackson County, Florida secure a $3.8 million federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to support economic development in the Florida Panhandle.

The funding is being awarded through the Florida Department of Commerce as part of the federally funded Small Cities CDBG Program. The program provides funding to local communities to advance economic development and support the creation and retention of jobs.

“Shumaker Advisors worked closely with Jackson County to advance this important economic development funding opportunity,” said Alan Suskey, Executive Vice President and Principal State Practice of Shumaker Advisors. “Securing this $3.8 million investment will provide Jackson County with additional resources to support economic opportunity, job creation, and long-term growth in the community.”

Jackson County received the grant agreement from the Florida Department of Commerce this week. The Jackson County Board of County Commissioners is expected to consider the agreement at its Tuesday meeting, moving the funding another step closer to implementation.

The grant agreement has an effective date of September 1, 2026, and extends through September 30, 2029.

Shumaker Advisors remains committed to working with local governments across Florida and the U.S. to identify and secure strategic resources that support economic development, strengthen communities, and create opportunities for long-term growth.

“This is exactly why we do this work, helping communities compete for and secure funding that can translate into long-term economic opportunity,” Alan added. “These are dollars that can make a tangible difference for Jackson County and the people who live and work there.”

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