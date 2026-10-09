Steven M. Berman Shares Insights at American Bankruptcy Institute’s Southwest Bankruptcy Conference

Panelists discussed emerging case law, strategic decision making, and best practices for navigating complex disputes in the post-confirmation environment.

Tampa, FL. — Shumaker Partner and Financial Institutions & Insurance Industry Sector Co-Chair Steven M. Berman recently served as a panelist at the American Bankruptcy Institute’s (ABI) 2026 Southwest Bankruptcy Conference, a premier gathering of bankruptcy and restructuring professionals from across the country.

As a panelist on “Post-Confirmation Litigation,” Steve joined fellow insolvency professionals in examining the practical and legal challenges that frequently arise after plan confirmation. The session explored issues including retained claims and remaining assets, jurisdictional considerations, trust governance, litigation economics, fiduciary duties, trustee exposure, and professional compensation. Panelists discussed emerging case law, strategic decision making, and best practices for navigating complex disputes in the post-confirmation environment.

Steve’s participation reflects his longstanding commitment to the insolvency profession. He serves as ABI’s Anthony H.N. Schnelling Endowment Fund’s National Regional Endowment Coordinator and on the Board of the American Board of Certification. In addition, he contributes to numerous committees and task forces and is a frequent volunteer and speaker at educational programs throughout the bankruptcy community.

“Post-confirmation litigation often presents some of the most challenging and consequential issues in a bankruptcy case,” said Steve. “The Southwest Bankruptcy Conference provides an excellent forum for practitioners to discuss emerging developments, exchange practical insights, and advance the profession through education and collaboration.”

A seasoned trial attorney with more than three decades of bankruptcy experience, Steve focuses his practice on business bankruptcy litigation and represents creditors, investors, distressed-debt lenders, trustees, committees, and business entities in bankruptcy-related disputes. He is board certified in both Creditors’ Rights Law and Business Bankruptcy Law by the American Board of Certification and is widely recognized for his leadership and service within the bankruptcy and restructuring community.

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