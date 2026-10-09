Virginia “Ginny” Dailey Selected to Leadership Northwest Florida

“Ginny’s selection for Leadership Northwest Florida Class V is a well-deserved recognition of her professional excellence, regional commitment, and longstanding dedication to service,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner and Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker.

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Shumaker Partner Virginia “Ginny” Dailey has been selected to Leadership Northwest Florida Class V, a regional leadership program of Florida’s Great Northwest Foundation designed to foster collaboration, connection, and long-term positive impact across Northwest Florida.

This marks the second consecutive year Shumaker has had participants in the program. Shumaker Advisors Vice Presidents Nick Lowe and Sara Lefevers graduated from last year’s Leadership Northwest Florida class, reflecting the firm’s continued commitment to regional engagement and leadership development.

Leadership Northwest Florida brings together leaders from across the region for an immersive, seven-month program focused on the shared opportunities and challenges shaping Northwest Florida. The curriculum emphasizes five vital growth areas: Business Vitality, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Infrastructure, Talent, and Quality of Place.

With more than two decades of experience, Ginny is renowned for her unparalleled knowledge of the law, excellent legal abilities, and steadfast ethical standards. Judges and clients alike count on her to provide accurate legal analysis, making her one of the most trusted and respected attorneys in her field. Recognized as “top-notch” and “the best of the best,” Ginny’s pragmatic, smart, and charismatic approach consistently delivers innovative solutions that help clients achieve their strategic objectives.

Since 2005, Ginny has focused her practice on administrative and regulatory representation. Her work has had a profound impact on Florida’s legal landscape, particularly in the energy and health care sectors, where she has guided utilities and health care providers through regulatory and permitting approvals for capital projects, rulemaking, and litigation. She has been involved in the certification of nearly every high-voltage transmission line proposed in Florida since 2005.

Ginny’s depth of experience also extends to advising on procurement matters and developing comprehensive legal strategies that leverage legal, political, legislative, and public relations tools to help clients achieve their goals.

In addition to her legal practice, Ginny has served as an Adjunct Professor at Florida State University College of Law, teaching courses on litigation skills and international dispute resolution.

A dedicated community advocate, Ginny has devoted significant time to public service. For more than a decade, she has provided pro bono legal services to the Children’s Home Society of Florida, served on its board of directors, represented the organization in adoption cases, and advocated for legislative initiatives. She also played a pivotal role in organizing a campaign for a countywide referendum in 2020 that secured $9 million annually to fund children’s initiatives in Leon County, steadily improving kindergarten readiness rates.

Ginny is also a founding board member of Independence Landing, a housing community for adults with disabilities, and an officer with the Sister Girls Network, a women’s organization dedicated to building community and breaking down barriers.

“Ginny’s selection for Leadership Northwest Florida Class V is a well-deserved recognition of her professional excellence, regional commitment, and longstanding dedication to service,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner and Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker. “Her leadership, judgment, and collaborative approach reflect the qualities this program seeks to cultivate, and we are proud to see her join this distinguished cohort of Northwest Florida leaders.”

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.