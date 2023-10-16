Shumaker Appoints New Director of Recruitment to Meet Growing Client Demand

Colleen’s appointment to Director of Recruitment reflects the firm’s dedication to adapting to the changing legal landscape and ensuring that clients receive the highest level of support.

TOLEDO, OH — Shumaker is pleased to announce the appointment of Colleen M. Miller as the firm’s Director of Recruitment. This strategic move comes as the firm experiences a surge in demand across all service lines, driven by a combination of client growth and lateral attorney interest in the joining the firm.

“Shumaker’s client base continues to grow, creating additional demand for legal and advisory services. In addition, the Shumaker platform is recognized by lateral attorneys as being very attractive given the entrepreneurial nature of the firm’s culture, values, and quality of our clients. All of this underscores a focus on growth that Colleen will play a significant role in helping to facilitate,” said Paul Favorite, Shumaker’s Chief Operating Officer.

Colleen previously served as the firm’s Director of Associate Recruitment. Her new elevated role expands her responsibilities to also include lateral recruitment, where she will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the firm. Colleen will work closely with each office’s managing partner and their hiring partners to develop and implement the strategic direction for lateral recruitment and retention.

“I am excited to take on this elevated role as Director of Recruitment, where I will be focused on seeking out top talent that not only supports Shumaker’s growth but also contributes to the success of our clients,” said Colleen.

Colleen brings a wealth of recruiting experience to the firm. Prior to joining Shumaker, she spent six years working for various recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) organizations, including large financial companies, where she conducted campus and experienced hire recruiting across the Americas and the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

Colleen’s appointment to Director of Recruitment reflects the firm’s dedication to adapting to the changing legal landscape and ensuring that clients receive the highest level of support.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.