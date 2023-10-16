Sweden Must Share Its Smoke-Free “Gift to the World” to Save Lives

Sweden has the lowest smoking rate of any EU member state, at just 5.6%, just above the official 5% ‘smoke free’ limit used by international bodies, and is on track to become smoke free this year.

Stockholm, Sweden – Consumer group Considerate Pouchers appeared outside the Parliament Wednesday to share fika and call on Swedish politicians to adopt Sweden’s lifesaving policy approach to becoming smoke-free.

In an open letter penned by Considerate Pouchers and delivered to political leaders, the group called Sweden’s unique and world-leading approach to reducing smoking rates by enabling smokers to switch to alternative nicotine products a ‘gift to the world’.

Sweden has the lowest smoking rate of any EU member state, at just 5.6%, just above the official 5% ‘smoke free’ limit used by international bodies, and is on track to become smoke free this year.

This is down to the widespread availability of alternative nicotine products such as snus, nicotine pouches and vapes, and the supportive approach taken by authorities.

It is estimated that if the EU as a whole had followed Sweden’s approach and had the same smoking incidence, three million European lives could have been saved between 2000 and 2019. With the number of smokers still estimated at over 1 billion globally, we have an obligation to learn the lessons of the Swedish experience.

Commenting at the event, Considerate Pouchers leader Carissa Düring said:

“Sweden’s smoking rates are at record lows because of alternative products.” “We know Sweden’s approach works. That’s why leaders of other countries have a duty to implement Swedish policies – citizens’ lives are at stake.”

About Considerate Pouchers

Considerate Pouchers is an independent platform set to represent pouchers around the world. We collaborate with other organisations that are aligned with a comprehensive approach to ending smoking.

Considerate Pouchers is a global advocacy group of like-minded pouch users passionate about ensuring that our views are shared. We are a growing community with members worldwide, and we work together to protect our lifeline and educate society and policymakers about the role that pouches play in our lives. We currently have country leads in Sweden and the UK, and we are always looking to add more as people volunteer in different countries.